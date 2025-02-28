Transrail Secures ₹2,752 Crore T&D Orders

Transrail Lighting Ltd has received new orders worth ₹2,752 crore in the transmission & distribution (T&D) segment. It is a major development for the company.

The company continues to expand its order book, driven by its competitive advantage and backward integration strategies, according to Managing Director and CEO Randeep Narang. With these new order wins, Transrail’s YTD order inflows have surpassed ₹7,400 crore, marking a 90% growth over the previous year.

To ensure visibility in such unexpected times, the company has established a healthy pipeline of projects underpinned by a strong order book, and strong manufacturing as well as execution capabilities. Transrail had already announced last month plans to establish a new manufacturing unit to cater to the growing segment in the power transmission and distribution sector.

The company’s confirmed order books is estimated at ₹10,300 crore along with near confirmed order of ₹3,400 crore. Transrail plans to maintain an order inflow in the range of ₹5,000-6,000 crore over a fiscal year for 2024-25 (FY25), focusing on domestic and international projects.

It operates integrated manufacturing facilities for lattice structures, conductors, and monopoles, enabling it better to execute contracts. Having a global reach across 58 nations, the firm is still ambitiously expanding internationally in the overseas power infrastructure industry.