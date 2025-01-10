To

The Members of Transrail Lighting Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Transrail Lighting Limited ("the Company"); which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2023, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of Significant Accounting Policies and other explanatory information in which are incorporated the financials for the year ended on that date audited by branch auditors of the Companys branches located at Afghanistan, Benin, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Cameroon, Eswatini, Gambhia, Ghana, Kenya, Italy, Jordon, Mali, Mozambique, Nicaragua, Niger, Philippines, Suriname, Thailand, Togo and Uganda (hereinafter referred to as "the Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and accordingto the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2023, the profit (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report.

We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the Other Information. The Other Information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including the Directors Report, Chairmans Statement, Management Discussions and Analysis, Summarized Financial Information, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our Independent Auditors Report thereon. Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the Other Information and we do not and will not express any form of assurance or conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the Other Information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the Other Information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed on the other information that we obtained prior to the date of this auditors report, we are to conclude that there is a material misstatement of this Other Information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and forjarey^nting and detecting

frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

1. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

2. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i)

of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

3. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

4. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

5. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, make it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Other Matters

1. We did not audit the financial statements / financial information of 21 Branches included in the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company whose financial statements / financial information reflect total assets as at March 31, 2023 of Rs. 279.25 crores, total revenues of Rs. 265.63 crores and net cash flows of Rs. (0.08) crores for the year ended on that date, as considered in the Standalone Financial Statements. The Financial Statements / Financial Information of these branches have been audited by the branch auditors whose reports have been furnished to us and our opinion in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of these branches and our report in terms of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act, in so far as it relates to the aforesaid branches is based solely on the reports of such branch auditors.

2. All the above stated branches are located outside India. Their financial results have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in their respective countries.

3. The audited financials stated above have been audited by other auditors under generally accepted auditing standards applicable in their respective countries. The Companys management has converted the financial statements of such branches located outside India from accounting principles generally accepted in their respective countries to accounting principles generally accepted in India so as to make these financial statements fit for consolidation. We have audited these conversion adjustments made by the Companys management. Our audit report in so far as it relates to the balances and affairs of such branches located outside India is based on the reports of other auditors and the conversion adjustments prepared by the management of the Company and audited by us.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements and our report on Other Legal and

Regulatory Requirements below is not modified in respect of these matters with respect

to our reliance on the work done and the reports of the other auditors and the financial

information certified by the management.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the attached Annexure "A" a statement on the

matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. We have also received financial statements and returns adequate for the purposes of our audit from the Branches of the Company not visited by us as detailed in our paragraph on Other Matters.

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note 48 to the standalone financial statements,

ii. The Company has made provisions, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses if any, on long term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv.

a. The management has represented that, to the best of their knowledge and belief other than as disclosed in Note 9 (d) to the financial statement, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person or entities, including foreign entities ("intermediaries") with the understanding whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security, or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person or entities including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries,

c. Based on such audit procedures considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (iv)(a) and (iv)(b) above contain any material misstatement.

v. No dividend has been declared or paid during the year by the company.

ii. Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company with effect from April 1, 2023, and accordingly, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.

For Nayan Parikh & Co.

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No.l07023W

K. N. Padmanabhan Partner

M. No.036410

Mumbai, Dated: May 31, 2023 UDIN: 23036410BGYQLU6038

ANNEXUREA

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Transrail Lighting Limited of even date)

(i) a. (A) The Company has generally maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of its Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The company has generally maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b. Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and nature of its assets and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c. We are informed by the management that all the title deeds of immovable properties are in custody of IDBI Trusteeship Services Limited. We have therefore not verified the physical documents of immovable property and relied on the management representation and confirmation of the IDBI trustee, (other than the properties where the company is the lessee, and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements and based on such confirmation we confirm that the same are held in the name of the Company.

d. The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets duringthe year. Hence clause 3(i)(d) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to the Company.

e. On the basis of information and explanation given, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act,1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year. On the basis of examination of records, we are of the opinion that the coverage and procedure of such verification is appropriate and^SS/no discrepancies of 10% or more in the

aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on such verification. The discrepancy noted have been properly dealt with in the books of account of the Company.

(b) In our opinion and on the basis of examination of books and records and on the basis of information and explanation given to us the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and the quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such banks or financial institutions are largely in agreement with the books of account of the Company, except as detailed in Note No 25 (iv) to the notes to accounts.

(iii) (a) In our opinion and on the basis of examination of books and records and on the basis of information and explanation given to us the Company has made investments in companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships. The Company has also provided guarantee or security or granted loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties details of which are given hereunder:

Particulars Guarantees Security Loans (Rs in Cr) Advances in nature of loans Aggregate amount granted /provided during the year 16.00 - Subsidiaries - Joint Ventures - Associates - Others 3.00 12.50 0.50 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of such cases - Subsidiaries 23.77

Particulars Guarantees Security Loans (Rs in Cr) Advances in nature of loans - Joint Ventures - - Associates 32.00 - Others 0.22

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, we are of the opinion that the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the companys interest.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, we are of the opinion that in respect of the loans and advances in the nature of loans, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts are regular.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, we are of the opinion that no amount is overdue for more than ninety days.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, we are of the opinion that no loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties except as hereunder:

Name of the party Aggregate amount of over dues of existing loans renewed or extended or settled by fresh loans (Rs. in Cr) Percentage of the aggregate to the total loans or advances in the nature of loans granted during the year Transrail Lighting Nigeria Limited 19.58 34.93% Transrail Lighting Malaysia SDN 0.08 0.14%

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, we are of the opinion that the company has not granted any loans or advances during the year in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect of loans given, investment made, guarantees and security.

(v) The Company has not accepted deposits from the public or amounts that are deemed to be deposits pursuant to sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules framed thereunder. As informed to us, there is no order that has been passed by Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other tribunal in respect of the said sections.

(vi) As informed to us, the maintenance of the cost records under the subsection (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been prescribed and we are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, carried out a detailed examination of the records to ascertain whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) The Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Act, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Customs, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amount payable in respect of the aforesaid dues were outstanding as at March 31, 2023 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) which have not been deposited on account of any dispute except as given in the attached Statement 1.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and to the best of our knowledge and belief there are no transactions that were not

recorded in the books of account, and which has been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, we are of the opinion that the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has utilized the money obtained by way of term loans during the year for the purposes for which they were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the audit procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and audit procedures performed by us, we report that the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

(x) (a)The company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer / further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year.

(b)According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed we report that the Company has not made any preferential allotment / private placement of shares / fully / partly / optionally convertible debentures during the year under review.

(xi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and to the best of our knowledge and belief no fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by us in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government and hence clause 3(xi)(b) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020 is not applicable to the company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us the company has received whistle blower complaints during the year, which have been considered by us for any bearing on our audit and reporting.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence clauses 3(xii)(a), 3(xii) (b) and 3(xii)(c) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) All transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 in so far as our examination of the proceedings of the meetings of the Audit Committee and Board of Directors are concerned. The details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable Accounting Standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of it business

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year issued by the in house internal audit department to the company issued till date, for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion during the year the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors.

(xvi) (a) The nature of business and the activities of the Company are such that the Company is not required to obtain registration under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934 and hence sub-clause 3(xvi)(a), 3(xvi)(b) and 3(xvi)(c) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to the company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion during the year, the Group does not have any CICs as part of the Group.

(xvii) On an examination of the Statement of Profit and Loss account, we are of the opinion that the Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year and the immediate previous financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly clause (3)(xviii) Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020 is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We . further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the

audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of audit procedures performed by us, in our opinion in respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amount required to be transferred to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act, 2013 within a period of six months of the expiry of the financial year in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the said Act.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of audit procedures performed by us, in our opinion in respect of ongoing projects, the company has transferred unspent amount to a special account, within a period of thirty days from the end of the financial

year in compliance with section 135(6) of the said Act.

Financial Year Amount unspent on Corporate Social Responsibility Activities for "Ongoing Projects" Amount Transferred to Special Account within 30 days from the end of the Financial Year (Rs in Cr.) Amount Transferred after the due date (specify the date of deposit) A B C D 2022-23 1.44 1.44 -

Annexure - B to the Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Transrail Lighting Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of Transrail Lighting Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statement of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated

effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements.

Because of the inherent limitations of Financial controls with reference to Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial

control with reference to Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Nayan Parikh & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 107023W

K. N. Padmanabhan \Q\

Partner Xj

M. No.036410

Mumbai, Dated: May 31, 2023 UDIN: 23036410BGYQLU6038