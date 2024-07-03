SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹512
Prev. Close₹505.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹105.65
Day's High₹512
Day's Low₹485
52 Week's High₹816.5
52 Week's Low₹241.1
Book Value₹54.6
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)736.31
P/E56.85
EPS8.91
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.63
14.63
14.63
14.63
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
32.94
21.42
18.28
12.77
Net Worth
47.57
36.05
32.91
27.4
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
100.36
68.18
63.28
38.38
yoy growth (%)
47.2
7.74
64.83
129.9
Raw materials
-82.97
-58.44
-54.76
-32.01
As % of sales
82.66
85.72
86.54
83.38
Employee costs
-3.56
-2.78
-2.12
-1.67
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
6.05
4.27
4.52
2.74
Depreciation
-0.17
-0.1
-0.11
-0.13
Tax paid
-1.55
-1.27
-1.42
-0.75
Working capital
11.37
3.44
6.84
12.25
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
47.2
7.74
64.83
129.9
Op profit growth
42.81
0.76
55.17
283.38
EBIT growth
39.26
4.37
59.11
299.74
Net profit growth
49.79
-3.22
55.37
713.68
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Kunjbihari Shah
Whole-time Director
Parul Shah
Non Executive Director
Jaxay Shah
Independent Director
Dhaval Shah
Independent Director
Kalpesh Joshi
Independent Director
Ambar J Patel
Independent Director
Rakeshbhai Arvindbhai Patel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Dipika Modi
Reports by Zodiac Energy Ltd
Summary
Zodiac Energy Limited was originally incorporated as a private limited company with the name Zodiac Genset Private Limited at Ahmedabad on May 22, 1992. Subsequently, the name of the company was changed to Zodiac Energy Private Limited on April 30, 2007. Consequently upon the conversion of the Company into public limited company, the name of the Company was changed to Zodiac Energy Limited on August 29, 2017. Zodiac Energy is an Energy Solution Provider company having experience in majority of verticals of power generations spectrum. The Spectrum of services are including Design, supply, installation, Testing and Commissioning (EPC) and Operation and Maintenance (O&M). In short, the Company provides turnkey solutions from concept to commissioning of power plants.In 1991, The New Industrial Policy announced by the then Finance minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, which opened gateways for small scale industries resulting into demand of standby electrical power surged in Gujarat. To grab the opportunity the promoter director Mr. Kunjbihari Shah who was having experience in dealing of Diesel Generator sets, floated the company in the year 1992 and started its journey by assembling of Diesel Generating Sets to cater the Gujarat and nearby markets.During, 1993-2000 India was undergoing telecom revolution due to introduction of C-DOT technology by Dr. Sam Pitroda and Department of Telecom planned to install Telephone exchanges in every village of the country. This expansion drive of DOT ne
Read More
The Zodiac Energy Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹487.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Zodiac Energy Ltd is ₹736.31 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Zodiac Energy Ltd is 56.85 and 9.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Zodiac Energy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Zodiac Energy Ltd is ₹241.1 and ₹816.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Zodiac Energy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 118.97%, 3 Years at 100.20%, 1 Year at 120.31%, 6 Month at -36.77%, 3 Month at -14.57% and 1 Month at 2.03%.
