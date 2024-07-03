Summary

Zodiac Energy Limited was originally incorporated as a private limited company with the name Zodiac Genset Private Limited at Ahmedabad on May 22, 1992. Subsequently, the name of the company was changed to Zodiac Energy Private Limited on April 30, 2007. Consequently upon the conversion of the Company into public limited company, the name of the Company was changed to Zodiac Energy Limited on August 29, 2017. Zodiac Energy is an Energy Solution Provider company having experience in majority of verticals of power generations spectrum. The Spectrum of services are including Design, supply, installation, Testing and Commissioning (EPC) and Operation and Maintenance (O&M). In short, the Company provides turnkey solutions from concept to commissioning of power plants.In 1991, The New Industrial Policy announced by the then Finance minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, which opened gateways for small scale industries resulting into demand of standby electrical power surged in Gujarat. To grab the opportunity the promoter director Mr. Kunjbihari Shah who was having experience in dealing of Diesel Generator sets, floated the company in the year 1992 and started its journey by assembling of Diesel Generating Sets to cater the Gujarat and nearby markets.During, 1993-2000 India was undergoing telecom revolution due to introduction of C-DOT technology by Dr. Sam Pitroda and Department of Telecom planned to install Telephone exchanges in every village of the country. This expansion drive of DOT ne

Read More