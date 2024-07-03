iifl-logo-icon 1
Zodiac Energy Ltd Share Price

487.75
(-3.60%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open512
  • Day's High512
  • 52 Wk High816.5
  • Prev. Close505.95
  • Day's Low485
  • 52 Wk Low 241.1
  • Turnover (lac)105.65
  • P/E56.85
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value54.6
  • EPS8.91
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)736.31
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Zodiac Energy Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

512

Prev. Close

505.95

Turnover(Lac.)

105.65

Day's High

512

Day's Low

485

52 Week's High

816.5

52 Week's Low

241.1

Book Value

54.6

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

736.31

P/E

56.85

EPS

8.91

Divi. Yield

0

Zodiac Energy Ltd Corporate Action

2 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 Aug, 2024

Zodiac Energy Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Zodiac Energy Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:37 PM
Sep-2024Aug-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.01%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.01%

Non-Promoter- 2.04%

Institutions: 2.04%

Non-Institutions: 27.94%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Zodiac Energy Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.63

14.63

14.63

14.63

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

32.94

21.42

18.28

12.77

Net Worth

47.57

36.05

32.91

27.4

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

100.36

68.18

63.28

38.38

yoy growth (%)

47.2

7.74

64.83

129.9

Raw materials

-82.97

-58.44

-54.76

-32.01

As % of sales

82.66

85.72

86.54

83.38

Employee costs

-3.56

-2.78

-2.12

-1.67

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

6.05

4.27

4.52

2.74

Depreciation

-0.17

-0.1

-0.11

-0.13

Tax paid

-1.55

-1.27

-1.42

-0.75

Working capital

11.37

3.44

6.84

12.25

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

47.2

7.74

64.83

129.9

Op profit growth

42.81

0.76

55.17

283.38

EBIT growth

39.26

4.37

59.11

299.74

Net profit growth

49.79

-3.22

55.37

713.68

No Record Found

Zodiac Energy Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Zodiac Energy Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Kunjbihari Shah

Whole-time Director

Parul Shah

Non Executive Director

Jaxay Shah

Independent Director

Dhaval Shah

Independent Director

Kalpesh Joshi

Independent Director

Ambar J Patel

Independent Director

Rakeshbhai Arvindbhai Patel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Dipika Modi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Zodiac Energy Ltd

Summary

Zodiac Energy Limited was originally incorporated as a private limited company with the name Zodiac Genset Private Limited at Ahmedabad on May 22, 1992. Subsequently, the name of the company was changed to Zodiac Energy Private Limited on April 30, 2007. Consequently upon the conversion of the Company into public limited company, the name of the Company was changed to Zodiac Energy Limited on August 29, 2017. Zodiac Energy is an Energy Solution Provider company having experience in majority of verticals of power generations spectrum. The Spectrum of services are including Design, supply, installation, Testing and Commissioning (EPC) and Operation and Maintenance (O&M). In short, the Company provides turnkey solutions from concept to commissioning of power plants.In 1991, The New Industrial Policy announced by the then Finance minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, which opened gateways for small scale industries resulting into demand of standby electrical power surged in Gujarat. To grab the opportunity the promoter director Mr. Kunjbihari Shah who was having experience in dealing of Diesel Generator sets, floated the company in the year 1992 and started its journey by assembling of Diesel Generating Sets to cater the Gujarat and nearby markets.During, 1993-2000 India was undergoing telecom revolution due to introduction of C-DOT technology by Dr. Sam Pitroda and Department of Telecom planned to install Telephone exchanges in every village of the country. This expansion drive of DOT ne
Company FAQs

What is the Zodiac Energy Ltd share price today?

The Zodiac Energy Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹487.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Zodiac Energy Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Zodiac Energy Ltd is ₹736.31 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Zodiac Energy Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Zodiac Energy Ltd is 56.85 and 9.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Zodiac Energy Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Zodiac Energy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Zodiac Energy Ltd is ₹241.1 and ₹816.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Zodiac Energy Ltd?

Zodiac Energy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 118.97%, 3 Years at 100.20%, 1 Year at 120.31%, 6 Month at -36.77%, 3 Month at -14.57% and 1 Month at 2.03%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Zodiac Energy Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Zodiac Energy Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.01 %
Institutions - 2.05 %
Public - 27.94 %

