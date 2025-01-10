TO THE MEMBERS OF ZODIAC ENERGY LIMITED Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion:

We have audited the accompanying Financial Statements of Zodiac Energy Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement, Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein referred to as ‘Financial Statements).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements, give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended , ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion:

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Financial Statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters:

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matters Auditors Response Revenue Recognition Revenue is one of the key profit drivers and is therefore susceptible to misstatement. Cut-off is the key assertion in so far as revenue recognition is concerned, since inappropriate cut-off can result in material misstatement of results for the year. • Our audit procedures with regard to revenue recognition included testing controls in respect of dispatches / deliveries, substantive testing for cut-offs and inventory reconciliations through physical verification. Recoverability Assessment of Trade Receivable: We tested the design and operating effectiveness of key controls focusing on the following: As at the balance sheet date, the value of Trade Receivable amounted to Rs. 7219.80 lakhs representing 62.45% of the Total Assets. Trade receivables of the Company comprises mainly receivables in relation to the; - Identification of loss events, including early warning and default warning indicator. (i) Supply and Service Provided to Customers - Assessment and approval of individual loss provisions. (ii) Subsidy Receivable from Power Distribution Companies. We have performed the following procedures in relation to the recoverability of trade receivables: We identified assessing the recoverability of trade debtors as a key audit matter because of the significance of trade debtors to the financial statements as a whole and assessing the allowance for impairment of debtors requires management to make subjective judgements over both the timing of recognition and estimation of the amount required of such impairment. - Tested the accuracy of ageing of trade receivables at year end on a sample basis. - Obtained a list of outstanding receivables and identified any debtors with financial difficulty through discussion with management. - Assessed the recoverability of the unsettled receivables on a sample basis through our evaluation of managements assessment with reference latest correspondence with customers and to consider if any additional provision should be made; and - Assessing, on a sample basis, whether items in the debtors ageing report were classified within the appropriate ageing category by comparing individual items with the underlying invoices. - Tested subsequent settlement of trade receivables after the balance sheet date on a Sample basis, if any.

Information other than Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon:

The Companys Management and Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Boards report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to communicate to those charged with governance.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements:

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Financial State ments that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements:

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

• We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

• We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

• From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements:

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, we report that, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the company to managerial personnel during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements. Refer note 35 to the financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The company has not declared or paid any dividend in the year and hence reporting requirement for compliance with Section 123 of the Act is not applicable.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of our report to the members of Zodiac Energy Limited of even date)

Report on Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (‘the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) of the Company

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

(i) In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

a)

(A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant & equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details of intangible assets.

b) The property, plant & equipment have been physically verified during the year by the management, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to size of the Company and nature of property, plant & equipment. According to the information and explanation given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) The company does not have immovable property. Therefore, reporting under clause 3(i)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year.

e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) In respect of Inventories:

b) The inventory have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion the coverage and procedure of such physical verification by the management is appropriate. No material discrepancies noticed on such physical verification.

c) During the year, the company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs 5 crores, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Quarterly statements of current assets and liabilities filed by the company with such bank were not in agreement with books of accounts, details of which are as under:

Particulars Quarter end on Amount as per statement submitted to bank (Amount in Lakhs) Amount as per books (Amount in Lakhs) Inventory June 30, 2023 1434.99 1411.50 Trade Receivables 4416.33 4292.92 Trade Payables 752.53 673.35 Inventory September 30, 2023 2445.98 2424.10 Trade Receivables 3540.90 3368.30 Trade Payables 532.80 505.87 Inventory December 31, 2023 2658.28 2633.70 Trade Receivables 4563.09 4475.58 Trade Payables 420.46 653.36 Inventory March 31, 2024 1435.72 1411.88 Trade Receivables 8128.01 8036.46 Trade Payables 1186.96 1464.40

(iii) In respect of investment made, guarantee or security provided and granted any loans or advances in nature of loans:

During the year, the Company has not made any investment in, provided any guarantee or security to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties. During the year, the Company has granted unsecured loans to other parties in respect of which:

a) During the year, the Company has provided any loans to other parties in respect of which:

i. Aggregate amount of loan provided to associate is Nil and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date is Nil.

ii. During the year, aggregate amount of loan provided to other parties (Employees) is 4.82 Lakhs and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date is 5.59 Lakhs.

b) In our opinion, terms and conditions of grant of loans, during the year, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

c) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest, wherever applicable, have been stipulated and the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest have generally been regular as per stipulation.

d) In respect of loans granted by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

e) No loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) is not applicable.

(iv) In respect of compliance of section 185 and 186 of the Act:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans and investments made.

(v) In respect of deposits:

The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of deposits) rules, 2014 (as amended). Hence, the reporting requirements of clause 3(v) of the order are not applicable.

(vi) In respect of maintenance of cost records:

The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by Central Government under section 148(1) of the Act for the business activity carried out by the company. Thus reporting requirement under clause 3(vi) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) In respect of statutory dues:

(a) In our opinion, the Company is generally regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Customs, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable, with appropriate authorities. There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Customs, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) Details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024 on account of disputes are given below:

Name of Statute Nature of Due Amount (Rs Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Goods & Services Tax Act Goods & Service Tax 82.90 F.Y. 2018-19 Ghatak - 5(Ahmedabad) Income Tax Act Income Tax 64.75 F.Y. 2020-21 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeal)

(viii) In respect of unrecorded incomes:

There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) In respect of loans, borrowings, and funds:

(a) The company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) The company has utilized funds for the purpose for which it was obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short- term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) The company does not have subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Hence the reporting requirements of paragraph 3(ix) (e) of the Order are not applicable.

(f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Hence the reporting requirements of clause 3(ix) (f) of the Order are not applicable.

(x) In respect of money raised by way of public offer, preferential allotment and private placement:

(a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer during the year. Hence the reporting requirements of clause 3(x) of the order are not applicable.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Hence the reporting requirements of clause 3(x) of the order are not applicable.

(xi) In respect of fraud:

(a) No fraud by the company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) As represented by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

(xii) In respect of Nidhi company:

The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the reporting requirement of Clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In respect of transactions with related parties in compliance of sections 177 and 188 of the

Act and its disclosures:

In our opinion, all the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and also the details which have been disclosed in the Financial Statements are in accordance with the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

(xiv) In respect of Internal audit:

(a) The company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the company during the year, in determining nature timing and extent of our audit procedure.

(xv) In respect of non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him:

The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with directors. Hence, reporting requirement of clause 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable.

(xvi) In respect of company is required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934:

(a) The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, hence reporting requirement of clause 3(xvi) (a) (b) and (c) of the Order are not applicable.

(b) The Company is not part of any group.

(xvii) In respect of cash losses:

The Company has not incurred cash losses in the Financial Year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) In respect of resignation by statutory auditor:

There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the company during the year.

(xix) In respect of ratios, ageing, realization of financial assets and payments of financial liabilities:

On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which cause us to believe that any material uncertainty exist as on the date of audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. However, we state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) In respect of CSR:

According to information and explanation given to us, based on examination of the financial statement of the company, reporting under clause 3 (xx) of the Order is not applicable.

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Report on the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting of Even Date on the Financial Statements of Zodiac Energy Limited)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the

Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Zodiac Energy Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls:

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility:

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting:

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that;

1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company.

2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting:

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us , the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.