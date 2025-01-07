Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
100.36
68.18
63.28
38.38
yoy growth (%)
47.2
7.74
64.83
129.9
Raw materials
-82.97
-58.44
-54.76
-32.01
As % of sales
82.66
85.72
86.54
83.38
Employee costs
-3.56
-2.78
-2.12
-1.67
As % of sales
3.55
4.08
3.36
4.35
Other costs
-6.95
-2.13
-1.61
-1.63
As % of sales (Other Cost)
6.93
3.13
2.55
4.25
Operating profit
6.86
4.8
4.77
3.07
OPM
6.84
7.05
7.54
8
Depreciation
-0.17
-0.1
-0.11
-0.13
Interest expense
-0.92
-0.73
-0.27
-0.26
Other income
0.29
0.31
0.14
0.07
Profit before tax
6.05
4.27
4.52
2.74
Taxes
-1.55
-1.27
-1.42
-0.75
Tax rate
-25.7
-29.75
-31.42
-27.4
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
4.49
3
3.1
1.99
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
4.49
3
3.1
1.99
yoy growth (%)
49.79
-3.22
55.37
713.68
NPM
4.47
4.4
4.9
5.19
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.