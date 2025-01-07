iifl-logo-icon 1
Zodiac Energy Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

502
(2.92%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:58 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Zodiac Energy Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

100.36

68.18

63.28

38.38

yoy growth (%)

47.2

7.74

64.83

129.9

Raw materials

-82.97

-58.44

-54.76

-32.01

As % of sales

82.66

85.72

86.54

83.38

Employee costs

-3.56

-2.78

-2.12

-1.67

As % of sales

3.55

4.08

3.36

4.35

Other costs

-6.95

-2.13

-1.61

-1.63

As % of sales (Other Cost)

6.93

3.13

2.55

4.25

Operating profit

6.86

4.8

4.77

3.07

OPM

6.84

7.05

7.54

8

Depreciation

-0.17

-0.1

-0.11

-0.13

Interest expense

-0.92

-0.73

-0.27

-0.26

Other income

0.29

0.31

0.14

0.07

Profit before tax

6.05

4.27

4.52

2.74

Taxes

-1.55

-1.27

-1.42

-0.75

Tax rate

-25.7

-29.75

-31.42

-27.4

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

4.49

3

3.1

1.99

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

4.49

3

3.1

1.99

yoy growth (%)

49.79

-3.22

55.37

713.68

NPM

4.47

4.4

4.9

5.19

