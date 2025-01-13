Zodiac Energy Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.63
14.63
14.63
14.63
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
32.94
21.42
18.28
12.77
Net Worth
47.57
36.05
32.91
27.4
Minority Interest
Debt
40.51
45.92
17.75
12.53
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.08
0.04
0.02
0
Total Liabilities
88.16
82.01
50.68
39.93
Fixed Assets
4.17
2.75
3.47
2.36
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.47
0.42
0.34
0.3
Networking Capital
73.3
73.27
43.47
34.73
Inventories
14.12
16.77
29.3
18.54
Inventory Days
67.42
Sundry Debtors
72.2
41.39
30.38
22.77
Debtor Days
82.8
Other Current Assets
14.51
27.85
12.29
9.32
Sundry Creditors
-14.64
-4.36
-19.77
-10.13
Creditor Days
36.83
Other Current Liabilities
-12.89
-8.38
-8.73
-5.77
Cash
10.21
5.57
3.4
2.55
Total Assets
88.15
82.01
50.68
39.94
