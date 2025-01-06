iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Zodiac Energy Ltd Cash Flow Statement

487.75
(-3.60%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Zodiac Energy Ltd

Zodiac Energy FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

6.05

4.27

4.52

2.74

Depreciation

-0.17

-0.1

-0.11

-0.13

Tax paid

-1.55

-1.27

-1.42

-0.75

Working capital

11.37

3.44

6.84

12.25

Other operating items

Operating

15.68

6.33

9.82

14.11

Capital expenditure

1.47

0.21

-0.11

0.33

Free cash flow

17.15

6.54

9.71

14.44

Equity raised

31.74

26.31

20.11

15.19

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

6.73

1.69

3.39

-2.86

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

55.63

34.55

33.22

26.77

Zodiac Energy : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Zodiac Energy Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.