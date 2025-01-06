Zodiac Energy Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
6.05
4.27
4.52
2.74
Depreciation
-0.17
-0.1
-0.11
-0.13
Tax paid
-1.55
-1.27
-1.42
-0.75
Working capital
11.37
3.44
6.84
12.25
Other operating items
Operating
15.68
6.33
9.82
14.11
Capital expenditure
1.47
0.21
-0.11
0.33
Free cash flow
17.15
6.54
9.71
14.44
Equity raised
31.74
26.31
20.11
15.19
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
6.73
1.69
3.39
-2.86
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
55.63
34.55
33.22
26.77
