Zodiac Energy Ltd Summary

Zodiac Energy Limited was originally incorporated as a private limited company with the name Zodiac Genset Private Limited at Ahmedabad on May 22, 1992. Subsequently, the name of the company was changed to Zodiac Energy Private Limited on April 30, 2007. Consequently upon the conversion of the Company into public limited company, the name of the Company was changed to Zodiac Energy Limited on August 29, 2017. Zodiac Energy is an Energy Solution Provider company having experience in majority of verticals of power generations spectrum. The Spectrum of services are including Design, supply, installation, Testing and Commissioning (EPC) and Operation and Maintenance (O&M). In short, the Company provides turnkey solutions from concept to commissioning of power plants.In 1991, The New Industrial Policy announced by the then Finance minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, which opened gateways for small scale industries resulting into demand of standby electrical power surged in Gujarat. To grab the opportunity the promoter director Mr. Kunjbihari Shah who was having experience in dealing of Diesel Generator sets, floated the company in the year 1992 and started its journey by assembling of Diesel Generating Sets to cater the Gujarat and nearby markets.During, 1993-2000 India was undergoing telecom revolution due to introduction of C-DOT technology by Dr. Sam Pitroda and Department of Telecom planned to install Telephone exchanges in every village of the country. This expansion drive of DOT needs huge quantity of Diesel Generator (DG) Sets and the company have worked extensively with DOT to supply installation of DG Sets in telephone exchanges in the region of Gujarat and Maharashtra. In the year 1998, the company received appreciation letter from DoT for very good performance among the DG (EA) Set suppliers in the country.Simultaneously, since 1997, mobile telephony was a buzzword across the globe and in the continuation of telecom revolution, many new licenses for mobile telephony were auctioned by Govt. and many players have started their operations and the company catered their need for DG Sets for backup power for their Main Switching Centres and Mobile tower sites in Gujarat. Among the prominent clients of the company was FASCEL ltd. (Now Vodafone), Airtel, Birla AT&T (Now IDEA), Tata Teleservices etc.The western India is blessed with availability of Natural Gas and during 2002-2010 the availability and prices of natural gas were favourable for Industries for captive power generation through natural gas and hence the company started giving EPC solutions for natural gas based captive/co-generation power plants. The company installed 1.4 MW captive power plant with co-generation at AMUL Dairy Aanand on Build, Own, Operate and Transfer (BOOT) basis. It was first of its kind project in the country and the total investment and operation and maintenance responsibility rest on the company. After that the company installed many captive/cogeneration power plants across the country on natural gas, Bio-Gas, STP Gas etc. With support from Clarke Energy (India) Limited (Distributors for GE Jenbacher Gas Engine in India) and M/s. GMMCO Limited (distributors for CATERPILLAR gas generators in India).In this journey of 25 years from 1992-2017, The Company installed more than 150 MW of diesel and gas based generators/power plants pan India. In 2012, the company started working in designing and engineering of process equipment and also started manufacturing of process equipment in small scale. The company has worked with many prominent national and international players like Ingersoll Rand, ITT, Borsig (Germany), Croll Raynolds Inc. (USA), Mazda Ltd., Mobile Communications India Limited, L&T ltd. Etc.In 2012-13, the company started working in solar power and started dealing in Solar water heaters and off-grid and ongrid solar PV power plant and became accredited channel partner of Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) Govt. Of India by getting SP 3B which indicates Moderate Performance Capability and Moderate Financial Strength, (Grading scale SP 1A to SP 5C) solar grading from CARE ratings. Subsequently in 2016, the solar Grading of the company increased to SP2C which indicates High Technical Capability and Moderate Financial Strength (Grading Scale SP 1A to SP 5E) by Brickwork ratings. The company is also MNRE approved manufacturer of solar water heaters.The Company installed solar power plants for many prominent clients like Sun-Edison India Limited, Adani Group, Torrent Power Ltd., Gujarat Energy development Agency, Reserve Bank of India, Directorate of Lighthouse and Lightships GoI, Indian Oil Corporation Limited to name a few. It also installed more than 6000 KW of Rooftop solar power plants.In 2017, the Company installed 1 MW ground mounted solar PV power plant for Adani Transmission Limited at Mohindergarh, Haryana.The Company came out with a Public Issue on November 27, 2017 by raising capital aggregating to Rs 10.14 Crores and by issuing 19,50,000 Equity Shares.