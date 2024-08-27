This is to inform you that the 32nd Annual General Meeting of Zodiac Energy Limited is Scheduled to be held on Friday, September 13, 2024 at 4:00 PM IST through VC/OVAM. Other Details are attached herewith The Register and Share Transfer Books of the Company Will remain closed from Saturday, September 07, 2024 to Friday, September 13, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose 32nd Annual General Meeting. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.08.2024) Please Find Enclosed herewith E-Voting result and Scrutinizer Report for remote Evoting and Evoting during the AGM of 32nd Annual General meeting of Zodiac Energy Limited held on September 13, 2024 at 04:00 PM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 17/09/2024)