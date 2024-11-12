Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 2 Nov 2024

Zodiac Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve we would like to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Zodiac Energy Limited will be held on Tuesday November 12 2024 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 and other items as may be decided by the Board of Directors of the Company. In reference to the captioned subject we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. on Tuesday dated November 12, 2024 have apart from other Business, approved and taken on record Unaudited Financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report issued by Statutory Auditor. A copy of the Same is enclosed herewith. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)

Quarterly Results Please Find Attached the Document (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

Zodiac Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Zodiac Energy Limited will be held on Friday August 09 2024 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 and other items as may be decided by the Board of Directors of the Company.

Zodiac Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulation. 2. the Audited Financial Statement of the Company for the financial year ended on March 31 2024 in accordance with the Companies Act 2013. 3. Consider and discuss other items as may be decided by the Board of Directors of the Company. Please refer attached document Please refer the attached file (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024)

With reference to captioned subject, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their Board Meeting held on today, i.e. on April 27, 2024, which was commenced at 12:30 PM and concluded at 01:00 PM, has inter-alia approved the Agendas as attached herewith

Zodiac Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Proposal for raising of funds by way of issue of Equity Shares and/or equity linked securities and/or securities convertible into Equity Shares through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) or Preferential Allotment subject to all such regulatory/ statutory approvals as may be required including approval of the Members. 2. Any other items as may be decided by the Board of Directors of the Company. With reference to captioned subject, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their Board Meeting held on today, i.e. on April 11, 2024, which was commenced at 04:00 PM and concluded at 5:30 PM, has inter-alia approved agendas as attached herewith. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/04/2024)

