Summary

Giriraj Civil Developers Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Giriraj Civil Developers Private Limited on October 19, 2005. The Company status was changed to a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was further changed to Giriraj Civil Developers Limited on January 22, 2018. Prior to incorporation, Mr. Mahesh Shah, Promoter, was engaged in similar line of work through M/s. Giriraj Enterprises, a sole proprietorship located in Mumbai. In 2005, the Company acquired the business of sole proprietorship firm M/s. Giriraj Enterprises from Mr. Mahesh Shah in consideration for Equity Shares of the Company. The Company is a civil works contracting and engineering company. It is engaged in business of Civil Construction since inception, the Company has executed various contract works of Government, Semi-Government, corporation and Private Organization. At present, it is concentrating on the Railway sector projects, where it undertakes a wide scope of work which includes construction of foot over bridges, platform extensions; sick line sheds, stabling lines etc. However, it has not limited itself to railways and also ventures into other infrastructural projects for government / semi-government bodies like MCGM and MRVC and for various private players. Most of the projects undertaken are in States of Maharashtra and Gujarat. The company completed several projects since inception in 2005 and currently has 21 ongoing projects. Apart from this, Co

Read More