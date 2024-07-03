iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Giriraj Civil Developers Ltd Share Price

313.9
(7.87%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open315
  • Day's High315
  • 52 Wk High1,001.7
  • Prev. Close291
  • Day's Low313.9
  • 52 Wk Low 275.1
  • Turnover (lac)69.84
  • P/E74.21
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value47.43
  • EPS4.23
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)750.86
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Giriraj Civil Developers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

315

Prev. Close

291

Turnover(Lac.)

69.84

Day's High

315

Day's Low

313.9

52 Week's High

1,001.7

52 Week's Low

275.1

Book Value

47.43

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

750.86

P/E

74.21

EPS

4.23

Divi. Yield

0

Giriraj Civil Developers Ltd Corporate Action

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 Oct, 2024

arrow

5 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

31 Oct 2023

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

Giriraj Civil Developers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Giriraj Civil Developers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:50 AM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Oct-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.09%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.09%

Non-Promoter- 48.90%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 48.90%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Giriraj Civil Developers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

4.04

3.24

3.24

3.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

56.29

30.91

26.55

23.3

Net Worth

60.33

34.15

29.79

26.54

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

63.57

24.43

43.82

55.5

yoy growth (%)

160.1

-44.23

-21.03

23.81

Raw materials

-53.37

-16.34

-29.44

-40.96

As % of sales

83.96

66.89

67.18

73.79

Employee costs

-0.7

-0.99

-1.21

-1.15

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

3.77

1.46

3.2

3.08

Depreciation

-0.07

-0.1

-0.12

-0.08

Tax paid

-0.95

-0.32

-0.84

-0.96

Working capital

-20.48

5.93

0.43

9.01

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

160.1

-44.23

-21.03

23.81

Op profit growth

99.92

-49.12

-47.65

115.16

EBIT growth

59.09

-39.83

-45.28

113.04

Net profit growth

158.48

-55

8.48

18.39

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

174.33

126.43

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

174.33

126.43

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

1.66

0.56

View Annually Results

Giriraj Civil Developers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Giriraj Civil Developers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Krushang Mahesh Shah

Company Secretary

Mamta Prasad Chaoji

Independent Director

Radhakrishnan Pillai

Executive Director

Prasham Shah

Independent Director

Tina Dass

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Giriraj Civil Developers Ltd

Summary

Giriraj Civil Developers Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Giriraj Civil Developers Private Limited on October 19, 2005. The Company status was changed to a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was further changed to Giriraj Civil Developers Limited on January 22, 2018. Prior to incorporation, Mr. Mahesh Shah, Promoter, was engaged in similar line of work through M/s. Giriraj Enterprises, a sole proprietorship located in Mumbai. In 2005, the Company acquired the business of sole proprietorship firm M/s. Giriraj Enterprises from Mr. Mahesh Shah in consideration for Equity Shares of the Company. The Company is a civil works contracting and engineering company. It is engaged in business of Civil Construction since inception, the Company has executed various contract works of Government, Semi-Government, corporation and Private Organization. At present, it is concentrating on the Railway sector projects, where it undertakes a wide scope of work which includes construction of foot over bridges, platform extensions; sick line sheds, stabling lines etc. However, it has not limited itself to railways and also ventures into other infrastructural projects for government / semi-government bodies like MCGM and MRVC and for various private players. Most of the projects undertaken are in States of Maharashtra and Gujarat. The company completed several projects since inception in 2005 and currently has 21 ongoing projects. Apart from this, Co
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Giriraj Civil Developers Ltd share price today?

The Giriraj Civil Developers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹313.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Giriraj Civil Developers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Giriraj Civil Developers Ltd is ₹750.86 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Giriraj Civil Developers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Giriraj Civil Developers Ltd is 74.21 and 6.63 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Giriraj Civil Developers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Giriraj Civil Developers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Giriraj Civil Developers Ltd is ₹275.1 and ₹1001.7 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Giriraj Civil Developers Ltd?

Giriraj Civil Developers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 133.73%, 3 Years at 152.49%, 1 Year at -38.02%, 6 Month at -29.56%, 3 Month at -20.53% and 1 Month at -19.51%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Giriraj Civil Developers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Giriraj Civil Developers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.10 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 48.90 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Giriraj Civil Developers Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.