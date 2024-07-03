Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹315
Prev. Close₹291
Turnover(Lac.)₹69.84
Day's High₹315
Day's Low₹313.9
52 Week's High₹1,001.7
52 Week's Low₹275.1
Book Value₹47.43
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)750.86
P/E74.21
EPS4.23
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
4.04
3.24
3.24
3.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
56.29
30.91
26.55
23.3
Net Worth
60.33
34.15
29.79
26.54
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
63.57
24.43
43.82
55.5
yoy growth (%)
160.1
-44.23
-21.03
23.81
Raw materials
-53.37
-16.34
-29.44
-40.96
As % of sales
83.96
66.89
67.18
73.79
Employee costs
-0.7
-0.99
-1.21
-1.15
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
3.77
1.46
3.2
3.08
Depreciation
-0.07
-0.1
-0.12
-0.08
Tax paid
-0.95
-0.32
-0.84
-0.96
Working capital
-20.48
5.93
0.43
9.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
160.1
-44.23
-21.03
23.81
Op profit growth
99.92
-49.12
-47.65
115.16
EBIT growth
59.09
-39.83
-45.28
113.04
Net profit growth
158.48
-55
8.48
18.39
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
174.33
126.43
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
174.33
126.43
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
1.66
0.56
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Krushang Mahesh Shah
Company Secretary
Mamta Prasad Chaoji
Independent Director
Radhakrishnan Pillai
Executive Director
Prasham Shah
Independent Director
Tina Dass
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Giriraj Civil Developers Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Giriraj Civil Developers Private Limited on October 19, 2005. The Company status was changed to a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was further changed to Giriraj Civil Developers Limited on January 22, 2018. Prior to incorporation, Mr. Mahesh Shah, Promoter, was engaged in similar line of work through M/s. Giriraj Enterprises, a sole proprietorship located in Mumbai. In 2005, the Company acquired the business of sole proprietorship firm M/s. Giriraj Enterprises from Mr. Mahesh Shah in consideration for Equity Shares of the Company. The Company is a civil works contracting and engineering company. It is engaged in business of Civil Construction since inception, the Company has executed various contract works of Government, Semi-Government, corporation and Private Organization. At present, it is concentrating on the Railway sector projects, where it undertakes a wide scope of work which includes construction of foot over bridges, platform extensions; sick line sheds, stabling lines etc. However, it has not limited itself to railways and also ventures into other infrastructural projects for government / semi-government bodies like MCGM and MRVC and for various private players. Most of the projects undertaken are in States of Maharashtra and Gujarat. The company completed several projects since inception in 2005 and currently has 21 ongoing projects. Apart from this, Co
The Giriraj Civil Developers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹313.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Giriraj Civil Developers Ltd is ₹750.86 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Giriraj Civil Developers Ltd is 74.21 and 6.63 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Giriraj Civil Developers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Giriraj Civil Developers Ltd is ₹275.1 and ₹1001.7 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Giriraj Civil Developers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 133.73%, 3 Years at 152.49%, 1 Year at -38.02%, 6 Month at -29.56%, 3 Month at -20.53% and 1 Month at -19.51%.
