Giriraj Civil Developers Ltd Summary

Giriraj Civil Developers Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Giriraj Civil Developers Private Limited on October 19, 2005. The Company status was changed to a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was further changed to Giriraj Civil Developers Limited on January 22, 2018. Prior to incorporation, Mr. Mahesh Shah, Promoter, was engaged in similar line of work through M/s. Giriraj Enterprises, a sole proprietorship located in Mumbai. In 2005, the Company acquired the business of sole proprietorship firm M/s. Giriraj Enterprises from Mr. Mahesh Shah in consideration for Equity Shares of the Company. The Company is a civil works contracting and engineering company. It is engaged in business of Civil Construction since inception, the Company has executed various contract works of Government, Semi-Government, corporation and Private Organization. At present, it is concentrating on the Railway sector projects, where it undertakes a wide scope of work which includes construction of foot over bridges, platform extensions; sick line sheds, stabling lines etc. However, it has not limited itself to railways and also ventures into other infrastructural projects for government / semi-government bodies like MCGM and MRVC and for various private players. Most of the projects undertaken are in States of Maharashtra and Gujarat. The company completed several projects since inception in 2005 and currently has 21 ongoing projects. Apart from this, Company is also engaged in trading activities, wherein we trade construction materials, mainly steel and cement. The services are dependent on winning civil projects, based on tenders filled by the Company for Government and semi government agencies.The Company completed their first railway project in 2007. In 2010, the Company formed a joint venture with Moksha Construction. The Company specializes in railway civil construction work such as Railway Station Building, Of?cer Residential Building, Road over Bridge (ROB), Foot Over Bridge (FOB), Car Shed, Railway Yard, laying and ?tting of track, Earthworks, and numerous other infrastructure and construction work awarded by local government authorities, such as the construction of roads, expansion of roads, construction of community halls, government schools, development of gardens, and repair and maintenance of such activities.It has accomplished several turnkey projects in civil construction and provided comprehensive construction services and core solutions to the construction industry. It deliver services in planning and estimation, design, construction, and maintenance, ensuring to carry out all scopes of work with safe and cost-effective methods to comply with quick, ef?cient, and quality work.In March, 2018, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 9,00,000 Equity Shares by raising equity funds aggregating Rs 9 Crore.