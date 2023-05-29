<dhhead>INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT</dhhead>

To

The Members of

Glrlraj Civil Developers Limited

I. Report on the Audit of the Standalone financial Statements

1. Opinion

a) We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Giriraj Civil Developers Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2073, the Statement of Profit and Loss (Including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes In Equity and the Statement of Cash Rows for the year ended on that date, and a summary of the significant accounting pollaes and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Standalone Financial Statements").

b) In our opinion and to the best of our Information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the Information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") In the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted In India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2023, the profit and total comprehensive Income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date

2. Basis of Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements In accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together

with the Independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities In accordance with these requirements and the ICAl’s Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

3. Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report

Thereon:

a) The Companys Board of Directors Is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other Information comprises the Information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report induding Annexunes to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

b) In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility Is to read the other information and, In doing so, consider whether the other information Is materially inconsistent with the standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is no material misstatement of this other Information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report In this regard.

4. Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

a) The Companys Board of Directors Is responsible for the matters stated In section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company In accordance with the accounting standard and other accounting principles generally accepted In India. This responsibility also Includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other Irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate Internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

b) In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management Is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

5. Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

a) Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that Includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but Is not a guarantee that an audit conducted In accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when It exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to Influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

b) As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

l) Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

il) Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit In order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section I43(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements In place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Ill) Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting polities used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management

iv) Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention In our auditors report to the related disclosures In the Standalone Financial Statements or, If such disclosures are Inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern

v) Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events In a manner that achieves fair presentation

c) Materiality Is the magnitude of misstatements In the Standalone Financial Statements that, Individually or In aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be Influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors In (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (II) to evaluate the effect of any Identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements.

d) We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in Internal control that we identify during our audit.

e) We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have compiled with relevant ethical requirements regarding Independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

II. Report on other Legal and regulatory requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the Information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as It appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes In Equity and the Statement of Cash Row dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the accounting standard specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys Internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included In the Auditors Report In accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to Its directors during the year Is In accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be Included In the Auditors Report In accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2021, as amended In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

I) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on Its financial position In Its Standalone Rnandal Statements

II) The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts Including derivative contracts

ill) There has been no delay In transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv) a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or Invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or In any other person(s) or entity(les), Including foreign entities ("Intermedianes"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the /?*}>? , Intermediary shall, whether, directly or Indirectly lend or invest In other persons or entitles

\ Identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") / J or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

• M No

b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entlty(Ies), Including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or Invest In other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on such audit procedures that the auditor has considered reasonable and appropnate In the circumstances, nothing has come to their notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-dause (a) and (b) contain any material mis-statement.

d) The company has not declared or paid dividend during the year in contravention of the section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government In terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 oF the Order.

For R H A D & Co. Chartered Accountants (Firm Reg. No. 102588W)

(Dinesh Bangar) Partner M.No.036247

Place: Mumbai Dated: 29/05/2023 UDIN: 23036247BGYNAE3196

Annexure: A

Referred to paragraph II (l) (f) under Report on other legal and regulatory Requirements of our

report of even date to the member of Giriraj Civil Developers Limited on the financial statements

for the year ended March 31, 2023.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (I) of Sub - section 3 of Section

143 of the Act

1. We have audited the Internal financial controls over financial reporting of Giriraj Civil Developers Limited (‘the Company) as of March 31, 2023 In conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining Internal financial controls based on the Internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of Internal control stated In the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountant of India (ICAI). These responsibilities Include the design, Implementation and maintenance of adequate Internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of Its business, Including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of fraud and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial Information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit In accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of Internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both Issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate Internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and If such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit Involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of Internal financial controls over financial reporting Included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exits, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of Internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors Judgment, including the assessment of the risk of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained Is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys Internal financial controls systems over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

6. A companys Internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statement for external purpose In accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

I. Pertain to the maintenance of records that , in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

II. Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements In accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only In accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

III. Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

7. Because of the Inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or Improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the Internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the Internal financial control over financial reporting may become Inadequate because of changes In conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion, the Company has, In all materials respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such Internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2023 based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of Internal control stated In the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting Issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For R H A D & Co. Chartered Accountants (Firm Reg. No. 102588W)

(Olnesh Bangar) Partner M.No. 036247

Place: Mumbai Dated: 29/05/2023

Annexure: B

Annexure-B Referred to in paragraph titled as 11(2) "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of Independent Auditors Report to Members of GIRIRAJ CIVIL DEVELOPERS LIMITED for the year ended 31** March 2023.

1. (a) (A)The Company Is maintaining proper records showing full particulars. Including quantitative details and situation of Its property, plant and equipment.

(B) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, Including quantitative details and situation of its intangible assets.

(b) As explained to us the property, plant and equipment have been physically verified by the Management at reasonable Intervals during the year. We are Informed that no material discrepancies have been noticed by the management on such verification as compared to the aforesaid records of property, plant and equipment.

(c) As per the information and documents provided to us the company does hold any immovable property, therefore question of title deeds of all the immovable properties are held in the name of the company does not arise.

(d) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company do not hold any benami property under the Benaml Transactions (Prohibition) Act,1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

2. (a) The management has conducted physical verification of Inventory at reasonable intervals, and in the opinion of the auditor, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management Is appropriate; there Is no any discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of Inventory were noticed.

(b)The company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from a bank on the basis of security of current assets; the quarterly returns and statements filed by the company with bank is in agreement with the books of account of the company.

3. (a) The Company has granted unsecured loans to Parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013 amount outstanding at the end was Rs. 62.97 Lakhs (The maximum amount outstanding at any time during the year Rs. 374.80 Lakhs).

(b) In our opinion and according to the Information and explanations given to us, the loans given are not pnmn facie prejudicial to the Interest of the Company, the company has charged Interest from these parties.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us. there was no stipulation as to repayment of principal amount and Interest. However, such Loans and Interest are repayable on demand.

4. a) In our opinion and according to the Information and explanations given to us, the company has not complied with the provisions of section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013. The company has granted loan to related parties during the year to the extent of Rs. 234.98 Lakhs and interest thereon charged; year-end balance were Rs. 62.97 Lakhs towards principal and Interest amount.

b) In our opinion and according to the Information and explanations given to us, the company has \ t compiled with the provisions of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

. Jr. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amount which are deemed to deposit from the

public and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections

73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions oF the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015 with regard to the deposits accepted from the public arc not applicable.

6 It was informed that the central government nas not prescribed for maintenance of cost records as required under section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013.

7 (a) According to the Information and explanations given to us and the books and records examined by us, the Company has been generally regular In depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund. Employees state insurances, income-tax, saies-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities, dues which have remained outstanding as at the last day of the financial year concerned for a period of more than six months from the date, they became payable.

(b) According to the Information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no dues of sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, and cess, value added tax which have not been deposited on account of any dispute, except the Income tax demand which have not been deposited on account of a dispute are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount (Rs. in Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax demand 7.63 AY 201 M2 The Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax demand 148.34 AY 2018-19 The Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals)

8 In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there Is no transaction of surrendered or disclosed as income during the year In the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

9 (a)In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has settled the loan In the previous year outstanding amount paid during the year as per the term of settlement,

(b) The company Is not declared as wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender;

(c) The Companys term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained;

(d) The companys funds raised on short term basis have not been utilised for long term purposes.

(e) The company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of Its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(0 The company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, Joint ventures or associate companies.

40 (a) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the

management, the company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer (including debt ( — instruments) during the year.

(b) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the Information and explanations given by the management, the company has made preferential allotment of 80000 Equity shares at the premium of Rs.261 per Share , the company has not made any private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year.

11 (a) In our opinion and according to the Information and explanations given to us by the Company, there is no fraud by the company or any fraud on the company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, auditor is not required to file form ADT-04 under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014

(c) In our opinion and according to the Information and explanations given to us by the company the auditor has not come across any whistle-blower complaints received during the year against the company, further this clause Is also not applicable to the company.

12 In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nldhl company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xll) of the Order is not applicable.

13 According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed In the financial statements os required by the applicable accounting standards.

14 In our opinion the company has an Internal audit system commensurate with the size of the Company and the nature of Its business.

15 In our opinion and according to the Information and explanations given to us, the company has not entered Into any non-cash transactions with Its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the company.

16 According to the Information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the company Is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act. 1934, other para of Clause 16(b), (c) and (d) are also not applicable to the company.

17 Based upon the audit procedures performed and the Information and explanations given by the management, the company has not Incurred cash losses in the financial year and In the Immediately preceding Financial year.

18 There has been no Instance of any resignation of the statutory auditors occurred during the year

19 According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of Financial assets and payment of Financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the dote of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as arid when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting Is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due."

20 According to the Information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, provision of corporate social responsibility (CSR) covered under section }35 of the Companies Act, 2013 not applicable to the company, as its does not have net worth of .rupees five hundred crore or more, or turnover of rupees one thousand crore or more or a net profit of Kipccs five crorc or more during the Immediately preceding financial year, other para of Clause 2Q(b)ls also not applicable to the company.

21 There is no qualifications or adverse remarks by the respective auditors in the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order (CARO) reports of the companies Included In the consolidated financial statements,

For R H A D & Co. Chartered Accountants (Firm Reg. No. 10258SW)

(Dinesh Bangar) Partner M.No.036247