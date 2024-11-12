The 19th Annual General Meeting is scheduled on Wednesday, 27th November 2024 at 1.00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company. Giriraj Civil Developers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Notice of Annual General Meeting (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024) Giriraj Civil Developers Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on September 27, 2023 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 27/11/2024)