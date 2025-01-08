Giriraj Civil Developers Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
4.04
3.24
3.24
3.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
56.29
30.91
26.55
23.3
Net Worth
60.33
34.15
29.79
26.54
Minority Interest
Debt
19.88
17.88
14.75
17.8
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.14
0.01
0
0
Total Liabilities
80.35
52.04
44.54
44.34
Fixed Assets
8.63
0.79
0.58
0.65
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.99
22.73
25.96
0.86
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0
0.01
0.01
Networking Capital
54.95
25.79
15.58
41.43
Inventories
36.26
26.36
18.42
14.5
Inventory Days
105.76
216.55
Sundry Debtors
17.8
9.74
17.3
14.3
Debtor Days
99.33
213.56
Other Current Assets
32.01
21.92
11.66
25.7
Sundry Creditors
-24.71
-21.84
-27.19
-10.53
Creditor Days
156.11
157.26
Other Current Liabilities
-6.41
-10.39
-4.61
-2.54
Cash
14.78
2.73
2.4
1.38
Total Assets
80.36
52.04
44.53
44.33
