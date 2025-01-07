iifl-logo-icon 1
Giriraj Civil Developers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

290
(0.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:44:46 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

63.57

24.43

43.82

55.5

yoy growth (%)

160.1

-44.23

-21.03

23.81

Raw materials

-53.37

-16.34

-29.44

-40.96

As % of sales

83.96

66.89

67.18

73.79

Employee costs

-0.7

-0.99

-1.21

-1.15

As % of sales

1.11

4.08

2.76

2.08

Other costs

-4.14

-4.42

-7.91

-3.34

As % of sales (Other Cost)

6.51

18.08

18.06

6.03

Operating profit

5.34

2.67

5.25

10.03

OPM

8.4

10.93

11.98

18.08

Depreciation

-0.07

-0.1

-0.12

-0.08

Interest expense

-1.83

-2.05

-2.64

-7.6

Other income

0.33

0.95

0.72

0.74

Profit before tax

3.77

1.46

3.2

3.08

Taxes

-0.95

-0.32

-0.84

-0.96

Tax rate

-25.37

-22.38

-26.31

-31.35

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.81

1.13

2.35

2.11

Exceptional items

-0.14

-0.1

-0.06

0

Net profit

2.67

1.03

2.29

2.11

yoy growth (%)

158.48

-55

8.48

18.39

NPM

4.2

4.22

5.23

3.81

