|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
63.57
24.43
43.82
55.5
yoy growth (%)
160.1
-44.23
-21.03
23.81
Raw materials
-53.37
-16.34
-29.44
-40.96
As % of sales
83.96
66.89
67.18
73.79
Employee costs
-0.7
-0.99
-1.21
-1.15
As % of sales
1.11
4.08
2.76
2.08
Other costs
-4.14
-4.42
-7.91
-3.34
As % of sales (Other Cost)
6.51
18.08
18.06
6.03
Operating profit
5.34
2.67
5.25
10.03
OPM
8.4
10.93
11.98
18.08
Depreciation
-0.07
-0.1
-0.12
-0.08
Interest expense
-1.83
-2.05
-2.64
-7.6
Other income
0.33
0.95
0.72
0.74
Profit before tax
3.77
1.46
3.2
3.08
Taxes
-0.95
-0.32
-0.84
-0.96
Tax rate
-25.37
-22.38
-26.31
-31.35
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.81
1.13
2.35
2.11
Exceptional items
-0.14
-0.1
-0.06
0
Net profit
2.67
1.03
2.29
2.11
yoy growth (%)
158.48
-55
8.48
18.39
NPM
4.2
4.22
5.23
3.81
