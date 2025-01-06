Giriraj Civil Developers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
3.77
1.46
3.2
3.08
Depreciation
-0.07
-0.1
-0.12
-0.08
Tax paid
-0.95
-0.32
-0.84
-0.96
Working capital
-20.48
5.93
0.43
9.01
Other operating items
Operating
-17.74
6.96
2.66
11.04
Capital expenditure
0
-0.12
0
0.57
Free cash flow
-17.74
6.84
2.66
11.61
Equity raised
47.17
43.97
38.92
35.34
Investing
25.1
-0.8
-0.07
0.23
Financing
10.55
13.81
16.35
16.89
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
65.08
63.83
57.86
64.07
