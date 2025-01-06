iifl-logo-icon 1
Giriraj Civil Developers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

QUICKLINKS FOR Giriraj Civil Developers Ltd

Giriraj Civil FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

3.77

1.46

3.2

3.08

Depreciation

-0.07

-0.1

-0.12

-0.08

Tax paid

-0.95

-0.32

-0.84

-0.96

Working capital

-20.48

5.93

0.43

9.01

Other operating items

Operating

-17.74

6.96

2.66

11.04

Capital expenditure

0

-0.12

0

0.57

Free cash flow

-17.74

6.84

2.66

11.61

Equity raised

47.17

43.97

38.92

35.34

Investing

25.1

-0.8

-0.07

0.23

Financing

10.55

13.81

16.35

16.89

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

65.08

63.83

57.86

64.07

