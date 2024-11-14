|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|28 Oct 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Giriraj Civil Developers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024) Giriraj Civil Developers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 18/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 Oct 2024
|14 Oct 2024
|To inter-alia, discuss, consider, and approve the following business:1. Proposal for Director Report for the F.Y. 2023-24.2.Proposal for Increase in Authorized Share Capital of the Company and amended in Memorandum of Association due to Increase in Authorized Share Capital.3.Proposal for raising funds by issuance of Equity shares through permissible modes including by way of private placement, including through preferential issue and to approve ancillary actions for the above-mentioned fundraising subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required.4Proposal for the issuance of Bonus Shares to the Shareholders of the Company.5.Proposal for fixing date, time, and venue for the 19th Annual General Meeting of the Company for the year ended on 31st March 2024.6.Any other items with the permission of the Chair. Giriraj Civil Developers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 28, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/10/2024) Giriraj Civil Developers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 21, 2024. Proposal for the issuance of Bonus Shares to the Shareholders of the Company The Board of Directors did not discuss this agenda and directed to postpone this agenda for consideration and approval in the upcoming Board meeting, which is scheduled to be held on Monday, 28th October 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 21/10/2024) Giriraj Civil Developers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 28, 2024. The Board of Directors did not recommend the Issue of Bonus Equity Shares to the Shareholders of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Sep 2024
|3 Sep 2024
|To consider and approve the Consolidated financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 GIRIRAJ CIVIL DEVELOPERS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 06-Sep-2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Audited Financial results of the Company for the Yearly ended March 2024 . Giriraj Civil Developers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 06, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 06/09/2024)
|Board Meeting
|20 Aug 2024
|20 Aug 2024
|Giriraj Civil Developers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 20, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|17 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Giriraj Civil Developers Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)
