To inter-alia, discuss, consider, and approve the following business:1. Proposal for Director Report for the F.Y. 2023-24.2.Proposal for Increase in Authorized Share Capital of the Company and amended in Memorandum of Association due to Increase in Authorized Share Capital.3.Proposal for raising funds by issuance of Equity shares through permissible modes including by way of private placement, including through preferential issue and to approve ancillary actions for the above-mentioned fundraising subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required.4Proposal for the issuance of Bonus Shares to the Shareholders of the Company.5.Proposal for fixing date, time, and venue for the 19th Annual General Meeting of the Company for the year ended on 31st March 2024.6.Any other items with the permission of the Chair. Giriraj Civil Developers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 28, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/10/2024) Giriraj Civil Developers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 21, 2024. Proposal for the issuance of Bonus Shares to the Shareholders of the Company The Board of Directors did not discuss this agenda and directed to postpone this agenda for consideration and approval in the upcoming Board meeting, which is scheduled to be held on Monday, 28th October 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 21/10/2024) Giriraj Civil Developers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 28, 2024. The Board of Directors did not recommend the Issue of Bonus Equity Shares to the Shareholders of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/10/2024)