SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹1.35
Prev. Close₹1.43
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.03
Day's High₹1.35
Day's Low₹1.35
52 Week's High₹1.77
52 Week's Low₹0.8
Book Value₹-7.64
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)32.35
P/E1.96
EPS0.74
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
47.93
47.93
226.81
226.81
Preference Capital
288.44
273.35
258.26
243.17
Reserves
-240.4
-239.68
-61.7
-46.63
Net Worth
95.97
81.6
423.37
423.35
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
4.94
4.63
7.69
0
yoy growth (%)
6.59
-39.74
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
-0.2
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-17.67
-20.11
-35.32
0
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.03
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
5.55
1.25
10.1
5.77
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
6.59
-39.74
0
0
Op profit growth
11.5
-23.54
-1,56,625.27
-26.66
EBIT growth
7.35
-22.05
-6,33,956.45
-26.66
Net profit growth
-12.14
-43.06
14,97,349.74
-26.66
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1.72
7.63
6.3
81.4
69.51
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.72
7.63
6.3
81.4
69.51
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
20.34
192.54
2.59
9.51
7.58
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
M V Narasimha Rao
Independent Director
G Jagannadha Rao
Independent Director
P Laxmi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
P Raj Kumar
Independent Director
Krishnamurthy Chaturvedi
Independent Director
Desina Balarama Krishna
Independent Director
Venakata Sindhuja Pothapragada
Summary
Gayatri Highways Limited was incorporated as Gayatri Domicile Private Limited on December 28, 2006. Further, the Company changed its name from Gayatri Domicile Private Limited to Gayatri Highways Private Limited with effect from 7th August, 2017. Thereafter, the Company upon conversion into a Public Company changed its name to Gayatri Highways Limited with effect from 16th January, 2018. The Company on its own and through its jointly controlled entities is in the business of construction, operations and maintenance of carriage ways on toll and annuity basis pursuant to the development agreements with the National and State Governments and makes investments in companies engaged in the construction, operations and maintenance of roads, motorways, streets, other vehicular and pedestrian ways, highways, vehicle bridges and tunnels, subways and toll roads.The Company is a core Investment Company promoted by Gayatri Projects Limited a leading Hyderabad Based Infrastructure Company. The Company has 7 Operational BOT Road Assets under it, 4 BOT Annuity and 3 BOT Toll Assets. The total value of the BOT Road Assets under the Company is Rs. 7,043 Crores. The clients serving the organization include National Highway Authority of India; Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited and Telangana R&B Department. In 1975, Company started as a Partnership Firm.In 1990, the Company was awarded for undertaking the project of first road work at the route of Aurangabad-Jalna-Jintur Road.In 1992, the Compan
The Gayatri Highways Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gayatri Highways Ltd is ₹32.35 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Gayatri Highways Ltd is 1.96 and -0.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gayatri Highways Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gayatri Highways Ltd is ₹0.8 and ₹1.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Gayatri Highways Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.97%, 3 Years at 6.02%, 1 Year at 50.53%, 6 Month at -8.33%, 3 Month at 14.40% and 1 Month at -19.21%.
