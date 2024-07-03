Summary

Gayatri Highways Limited was incorporated as Gayatri Domicile Private Limited on December 28, 2006. Further, the Company changed its name from Gayatri Domicile Private Limited to Gayatri Highways Private Limited with effect from 7th August, 2017. Thereafter, the Company upon conversion into a Public Company changed its name to Gayatri Highways Limited with effect from 16th January, 2018. The Company on its own and through its jointly controlled entities is in the business of construction, operations and maintenance of carriage ways on toll and annuity basis pursuant to the development agreements with the National and State Governments and makes investments in companies engaged in the construction, operations and maintenance of roads, motorways, streets, other vehicular and pedestrian ways, highways, vehicle bridges and tunnels, subways and toll roads.The Company is a core Investment Company promoted by Gayatri Projects Limited a leading Hyderabad Based Infrastructure Company. The Company has 7 Operational BOT Road Assets under it, 4 BOT Annuity and 3 BOT Toll Assets. The total value of the BOT Road Assets under the Company is Rs. 7,043 Crores. The clients serving the organization include National Highway Authority of India; Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited and Telangana R&B Department. In 1975, Company started as a Partnership Firm.In 1990, the Company was awarded for undertaking the project of first road work at the route of Aurangabad-Jalna-Jintur Road.In 1992, the Compan

