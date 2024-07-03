iifl-logo-icon 1
Gayatri Highways Ltd Share Price

1.35
(-5.59%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:30:33 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1.35
  • Day's High1.35
  • 52 Wk High1.77
  • Prev. Close1.43
  • Day's Low1.35
  • 52 Wk Low 0.8
  • Turnover (lac)0.03
  • P/E1.96
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value-7.64
  • EPS0.74
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)32.35
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Gayatri Highways Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

1.35

Prev. Close

1.43

Turnover(Lac.)

0.03

Day's High

1.35

Day's Low

1.35

52 Week's High

1.77

52 Week's Low

0.8

Book Value

-7.64

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

32.35

P/E

1.96

EPS

0.74

Divi. Yield

0

Gayatri Highways Ltd Corporate Action

30 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Jul, 2024

arrow

30 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Gayatri Highways Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

View More

View More

Gayatri Highways Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:49 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.15%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.15%

Non-Promoter- 4.07%

Institutions: 4.07%

Non-Institutions: 34.76%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Gayatri Highways Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

47.93

47.93

226.81

226.81

Preference Capital

288.44

273.35

258.26

243.17

Reserves

-240.4

-239.68

-61.7

-46.63

Net Worth

95.97

81.6

423.37

423.35

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

4.94

4.63

7.69

0

yoy growth (%)

6.59

-39.74

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

-0.2

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-17.67

-20.11

-35.32

0

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.03

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

5.55

1.25

10.1

5.77

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

6.59

-39.74

0

0

Op profit growth

11.5

-23.54

-1,56,625.27

-26.66

EBIT growth

7.35

-22.05

-6,33,956.45

-26.66

Net profit growth

-12.14

-43.06

14,97,349.74

-26.66

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1.72

7.63

6.3

81.4

69.51

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.72

7.63

6.3

81.4

69.51

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

20.34

192.54

2.59

9.51

7.58

View Annually Results

Gayatri Highways Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Gayatri Highways Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

M V Narasimha Rao

Independent Director

G Jagannadha Rao

Independent Director

P Laxmi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

P Raj Kumar

Independent Director

Krishnamurthy Chaturvedi

Independent Director

Desina Balarama Krishna

Independent Director

Venakata Sindhuja Pothapragada

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gayatri Highways Ltd

Summary

Gayatri Highways Limited was incorporated as Gayatri Domicile Private Limited on December 28, 2006. Further, the Company changed its name from Gayatri Domicile Private Limited to Gayatri Highways Private Limited with effect from 7th August, 2017. Thereafter, the Company upon conversion into a Public Company changed its name to Gayatri Highways Limited with effect from 16th January, 2018. The Company on its own and through its jointly controlled entities is in the business of construction, operations and maintenance of carriage ways on toll and annuity basis pursuant to the development agreements with the National and State Governments and makes investments in companies engaged in the construction, operations and maintenance of roads, motorways, streets, other vehicular and pedestrian ways, highways, vehicle bridges and tunnels, subways and toll roads.The Company is a core Investment Company promoted by Gayatri Projects Limited a leading Hyderabad Based Infrastructure Company. The Company has 7 Operational BOT Road Assets under it, 4 BOT Annuity and 3 BOT Toll Assets. The total value of the BOT Road Assets under the Company is Rs. 7,043 Crores. The clients serving the organization include National Highway Authority of India; Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited and Telangana R&B Department. In 1975, Company started as a Partnership Firm.In 1990, the Company was awarded for undertaking the project of first road work at the route of Aurangabad-Jalna-Jintur Road.In 1992, the Compan
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Gayatri Highways Ltd share price today?

The Gayatri Highways Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gayatri Highways Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gayatri Highways Ltd is ₹32.35 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gayatri Highways Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gayatri Highways Ltd is 1.96 and -0.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gayatri Highways Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gayatri Highways Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gayatri Highways Ltd is ₹0.8 and ₹1.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Gayatri Highways Ltd?

Gayatri Highways Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.97%, 3 Years at 6.02%, 1 Year at 50.53%, 6 Month at -8.33%, 3 Month at 14.40% and 1 Month at -19.21%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gayatri Highways Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gayatri Highways Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.15 %
Institutions - 4.08 %
Public - 34.77 %

