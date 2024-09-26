To convene 18 Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of the Company on Thursday, the 26 of September, 2024 at 3:30 P.M through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) as permitted. Proceedings of the 18th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Gayatri Highways Limited (the Company). (As per BSE Announcement dated on 26/09/2024) Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report of the 18th e-Annual General Meeting of Gayatri Highways Limited as per Regulation 44 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 27/09/2024)