Gayatri Highways Ltd Quarterly Results

1.35
(-5.59%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

0.65

1.68

1.18

0.18

0.18

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.65

1.68

1.18

0.18

0.18

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

15.81

0.59

18.54

0.62

0.61

Total Income

16.46

2.27

19.72

0.8

0.79

Total Expenditure

73.64

69.5

182.53

71.36

89.14

PBIDT

-57.18

-67.23

-162.81

-70.56

-88.35

Interest

3.77

3.77

-0.55

5.22

5.22

PBDT

-60.95

-71

-162.26

-75.78

-93.57

Depreciation

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.02

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.01

0.03

0

0.01

0.04

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-60.99

-71.05

-162.28

-75.81

-93.63

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-45.24

-74.93

-168.26

-76.22

-98.96

Extra-ordinary Items

-72.41

-68.91

-175.32

-69.97

-88.91

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

27.17

-6.02

7.06

-6.25

-10.05

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-1.89

-3.13

-7.02

-3.18

-4.13

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

47.93

47.93

47.93

47.93

47.93

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-8,796.92

-4,001.78

-13,797.45

-39,200

-49,083.33

PBDTM(%)

-9,376.92

-4,226.19

-13,750.84

-42,100

-51,983.33

PATM(%)

-9,383.07

-4,229.16

-13,752.54

-42,116.66

-52,016.66

