Gayatri Highways Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
0.65
1.68
1.18
0.18
0.18
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.65
1.68
1.18
0.18
0.18
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
15.81
0.59
18.54
0.62
0.61
Total Income
16.46
2.27
19.72
0.8
0.79
Total Expenditure
73.64
69.5
182.53
71.36
89.14
PBIDT
-57.18
-67.23
-162.81
-70.56
-88.35
Interest
3.77
3.77
-0.55
5.22
5.22
PBDT
-60.95
-71
-162.26
-75.78
-93.57
Depreciation
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.02
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.01
0.03
0
0.01
0.04
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-60.99
-71.05
-162.28
-75.81
-93.63
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-45.24
-74.93
-168.26
-76.22
-98.96
Extra-ordinary Items
-72.41
-68.91
-175.32
-69.97
-88.91
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
27.17
-6.02
7.06
-6.25
-10.05
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.89
-3.13
-7.02
-3.18
-4.13
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
47.93
47.93
47.93
47.93
47.93
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-8,796.92
-4,001.78
-13,797.45
-39,200
-49,083.33
PBDTM(%)
-9,376.92
-4,226.19
-13,750.84
-42,100
-51,983.33
PATM(%)
-9,383.07
-4,229.16
-13,752.54
-42,116.66
-52,016.66
