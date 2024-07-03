iifl-logo-icon 1
Gayatri Highways Ltd Nine Monthly Results

1.35
(-5.59%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

0.54

6.15

4.98

57.25

51.95

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.54

6.15

4.98

57.25

51.95

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.8

11.81

1.89

7.36

5.75

Total Income

2.34

17.95

6.87

64.61

57.7

Total Expenditure

245.76

239.87

210.75

194.34

113.91

PBIDT

-243.42

-221.92

-203.88

-129.74

-56.22

Interest

15.64

15.64

16.16

102.97

99

PBDT

-259.06

-237.56

-220.04

-232.71

-155.21

Depreciation

0.06

0.03

0.02

15.19

12.09

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.05

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-259.17

-237.59

-220.06

-247.9

-167.3

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-272.86

-255.85

-220.06

-247.9

-167.3

Extra-ordinary Items

-243.89

-233.64

-208.29

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-28.97

-22.21

-11.77

-247.9

-167.3

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-11.39

-10.68

-1.83

-11.19

-7.45

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

47.93

47.93

47.93

47.93

47.93

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-45,077.77

-3,608.45

-4,093.97

-226.62

-108.21

PBDTM(%)

-47,974.07

-3,862.76

-4,418.47

-406.48

-298.76

PATM(%)

-47,994.44

-3,863.25

-4,418.87

-433.01

-322.04

