Gayatri Highways Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
0.54
6.15
4.98
57.25
51.95
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.54
6.15
4.98
57.25
51.95
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.8
11.81
1.89
7.36
5.75
Total Income
2.34
17.95
6.87
64.61
57.7
Total Expenditure
245.76
239.87
210.75
194.34
113.91
PBIDT
-243.42
-221.92
-203.88
-129.74
-56.22
Interest
15.64
15.64
16.16
102.97
99
PBDT
-259.06
-237.56
-220.04
-232.71
-155.21
Depreciation
0.06
0.03
0.02
15.19
12.09
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.05
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-259.17
-237.59
-220.06
-247.9
-167.3
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-272.86
-255.85
-220.06
-247.9
-167.3
Extra-ordinary Items
-243.89
-233.64
-208.29
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-28.97
-22.21
-11.77
-247.9
-167.3
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-11.39
-10.68
-1.83
-11.19
-7.45
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
47.93
47.93
47.93
47.93
47.93
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-45,077.77
-3,608.45
-4,093.97
-226.62
-108.21
PBDTM(%)
-47,974.07
-3,862.76
-4,418.47
-406.48
-298.76
PATM(%)
-47,994.44
-3,863.25
-4,418.87
-433.01
-322.04
