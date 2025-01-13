iifl-logo-icon 1
Gayatri Highways Ltd Key Ratios

1.28
(-5.19%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

17.1

-46.45

50.76

0

Op profit growth

29.86

-46.32

-172.23

-81

EBIT growth

34.54

-52.42

34.63

-1,59,797.5

Net profit growth

27.04

-0.3

40.81

4,74,295.6

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

79.46

71.65

71.47

-149.17

EBIT margin

65.78

57.25

64.43

72.15

Net profit margin

-404.44

-372.78

-200.19

-214.34

RoCE

2.92

1.88

3.58

2.56

RoNW

18.47

43.97

-65.04

-40.23

RoA

-4.49

-3.06

-2.78

-1.9

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-13.74

-10.81

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-14.59

-11.54

-11.6

-8.21

Book value per share

-25.48

-11.69

-0.59

8.93

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.04

-0.02

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.04

-0.01

-0.07

P/B

-0.01

-0.01

-0.08

EV/EBIDTA

30.8

39.75

22.16

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

0

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0.53

16.04

18.44

15.09

Inventory days

0

0

0

0

Creditor days

-462.6

-451.67

-220.36

-58.96

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.39

-0.3

-0.24

-0.25

Net debt / equity

-3.71

-8.11

-157.19

10.27

Net debt / op. profit

35.09

45.7

24.1

-17.11

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-2.14

-2.85

-2.01

-2.71

Other costs

-18.38

-25.48

-26.5

-246.46

