|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
17.1
-46.45
50.76
0
Op profit growth
29.86
-46.32
-172.23
-81
EBIT growth
34.54
-52.42
34.63
-1,59,797.5
Net profit growth
27.04
-0.3
40.81
4,74,295.6
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
79.46
71.65
71.47
-149.17
EBIT margin
65.78
57.25
64.43
72.15
Net profit margin
-404.44
-372.78
-200.19
-214.34
RoCE
2.92
1.88
3.58
2.56
RoNW
18.47
43.97
-65.04
-40.23
RoA
-4.49
-3.06
-2.78
-1.9
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-13.74
-10.81
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-14.59
-11.54
-11.6
-8.21
Book value per share
-25.48
-11.69
-0.59
8.93
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.04
-0.02
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.04
-0.01
-0.07
P/B
-0.01
-0.01
-0.08
EV/EBIDTA
30.8
39.75
22.16
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
0
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0.53
16.04
18.44
15.09
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
-462.6
-451.67
-220.36
-58.96
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.39
-0.3
-0.24
-0.25
Net debt / equity
-3.71
-8.11
-157.19
10.27
Net debt / op. profit
35.09
45.7
24.1
-17.11
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-2.14
-2.85
-2.01
-2.71
Other costs
-18.38
-25.48
-26.5
-246.46
