Gayatri Highways Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
47.93
47.93
226.81
226.81
Preference Capital
288.44
273.35
258.26
243.17
Reserves
-240.4
-239.68
-61.7
-46.63
Net Worth
95.97
81.6
423.37
423.35
Minority Interest
Debt
117.27
131.68
138.6
159.13
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
213.24
213.28
561.97
582.48
Fixed Assets
0.15
0.22
0.1
0.1
Intangible Assets
Investments
198.84
198.94
548.79
540.32
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
11.8
12.62
9.53
41.34
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.52
0.59
1.57
0.03
Debtor Days
2.21
Other Current Assets
25.1
31.19
27.61
48.82
Sundry Creditors
-1.28
-4.92
-10.23
-1.41
Creditor Days
104.15
Other Current Liabilities
-12.54
-14.24
-9.42
-6.1
Cash
2.44
1.49
3.54
0.72
Total Assets
213.23
213.27
561.96
582.48
