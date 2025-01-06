iifl-logo-icon 1
Gayatri Highways Ltd Balance Sheet

1.35
(-5.59%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

47.93

47.93

226.81

226.81

Preference Capital

288.44

273.35

258.26

243.17

Reserves

-240.4

-239.68

-61.7

-46.63

Net Worth

95.97

81.6

423.37

423.35

Minority Interest

Debt

117.27

131.68

138.6

159.13

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

213.24

213.28

561.97

582.48

Fixed Assets

0.15

0.22

0.1

0.1

Intangible Assets

Investments

198.84

198.94

548.79

540.32

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

11.8

12.62

9.53

41.34

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.52

0.59

1.57

0.03

Debtor Days

2.21

Other Current Assets

25.1

31.19

27.61

48.82

Sundry Creditors

-1.28

-4.92

-10.23

-1.41

Creditor Days

104.15

Other Current Liabilities

-12.54

-14.24

-9.42

-6.1

Cash

2.44

1.49

3.54

0.72

Total Assets

213.23

213.27

561.96

582.48

