Gayatri Highways Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-17.67
-20.11
-35.32
0
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.03
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
5.55
1.25
10.1
5.77
Other operating items
Operating
-12.15
-18.89
-25.22
5.76
Capital expenditure
0
-0.58
0.11
0.65
Free cash flow
-12.15
-19.47
-25.11
6.41
Equity raised
314.95
212.27
269.6
72.24
Investing
1.83
165.19
87.99
285.31
Financing
318.46
319.36
472.99
312.97
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
623.08
677.34
805.47
676.94
