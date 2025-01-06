iifl-logo-icon 1
Gayatri Highways Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.35
(-5.59%)
Jan 6, 2025

Gayatri Highways FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-17.67

-20.11

-35.32

0

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.03

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

5.55

1.25

10.1

5.77

Other operating items

Operating

-12.15

-18.89

-25.22

5.76

Capital expenditure

0

-0.58

0.11

0.65

Free cash flow

-12.15

-19.47

-25.11

6.41

Equity raised

314.95

212.27

269.6

72.24

Investing

1.83

165.19

87.99

285.31

Financing

318.46

319.36

472.99

312.97

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

623.08

677.34

805.47

676.94

