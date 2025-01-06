iifl-logo-icon 1
Gayatri Highways Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.35
(-5.59%)
Jan 6, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

4.94

4.63

7.69

0

yoy growth (%)

6.59

-39.74

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

-0.2

0

As % of sales

0

0.07

2.65

0

Other costs

-1.79

-1.8

-3.79

0

As % of sales (Other Cost)

36.28

39.01

49.34

0

Operating profit

3.14

2.82

3.69

0

OPM

63.71

60.9

48

0

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.03

0

0

Interest expense

-30.18

-31.77

-50.28

0

Other income

9.4

8.86

11.26

0

Profit before tax

-17.67

-20.11

-35.32

0

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-17.67

-20.11

-35.32

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-17.67

-20.11

-35.32

0

yoy growth (%)

-12.14

-43.06

14,97,349.74

-26.66

NPM

-357.66

-433.95

-459.23

0

