|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
4.94
4.63
7.69
0
yoy growth (%)
6.59
-39.74
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
-0.2
0
As % of sales
0
0.07
2.65
0
Other costs
-1.79
-1.8
-3.79
0
As % of sales (Other Cost)
36.28
39.01
49.34
0
Operating profit
3.14
2.82
3.69
0
OPM
63.71
60.9
48
0
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.03
0
0
Interest expense
-30.18
-31.77
-50.28
0
Other income
9.4
8.86
11.26
0
Profit before tax
-17.67
-20.11
-35.32
0
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-17.67
-20.11
-35.32
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-17.67
-20.11
-35.32
0
yoy growth (%)
-12.14
-43.06
14,97,349.74
-26.66
NPM
-357.66
-433.95
-459.23
0
