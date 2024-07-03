Gayatri Highways Ltd Summary

Gayatri Highways Limited was incorporated as Gayatri Domicile Private Limited on December 28, 2006. Further, the Company changed its name from Gayatri Domicile Private Limited to Gayatri Highways Private Limited with effect from 7th August, 2017. Thereafter, the Company upon conversion into a Public Company changed its name to Gayatri Highways Limited with effect from 16th January, 2018. The Company on its own and through its jointly controlled entities is in the business of construction, operations and maintenance of carriage ways on toll and annuity basis pursuant to the development agreements with the National and State Governments and makes investments in companies engaged in the construction, operations and maintenance of roads, motorways, streets, other vehicular and pedestrian ways, highways, vehicle bridges and tunnels, subways and toll roads.The Company is a core Investment Company promoted by Gayatri Projects Limited a leading Hyderabad Based Infrastructure Company. The Company has 7 Operational BOT Road Assets under it, 4 BOT Annuity and 3 BOT Toll Assets. The total value of the BOT Road Assets under the Company is Rs. 7,043 Crores. The clients serving the organization include National Highway Authority of India; Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited and Telangana R&B Department. In 1975, Company started as a Partnership Firm.In 1990, the Company was awarded for undertaking the project of first road work at the route of Aurangabad-Jalna-Jintur Road.In 1992, the Company undertook the Approach Berth and Back-up area at Kakinada Port work.In 1995, the Company expanded activities into manufacturing industries such as, sugars & bio-organics.In 2005, the Company accredited as ISO certified. In 2006, the Company ventured into infrastructure investments such as Built, Operate & Transfer (BOT) projects. In 2007, the Company expanded into hospitality business located at Park Hyatt Hyderabad. The facilities envisaged in the hotel comprises 290 Guest bays, Coffee, two speciality restaurants, bar, discotheque, two banquet halls, four conference halls, two meeting rooms, business centre cum board room, health club/SPA, lobby lounge, swimming pool & its deck and other need based public / utility areas.In 2008, Company ventured into power sectors such as thermal, hydro & wind.In 2010, the Company commissioned Hyderabad ORR BOT (Annuity) Project.In 2014, the Company commissioned HKR Toll Project and started revenue operations.As per the NCLT Order dated 3rd November, 2017 and Composite Scheme of Arrangement between Gayatri Projects Limited, Gayatri Infra Ventures Limited and the Company, all the Infrastructure Road BOT Assets Business got merged with Gayatri Projects Limited, thereafter, all the Infrastructure Road BOT Assets was demerged from Gayatri Projects Limited, and transferred to the Company effective from November 24, 2017.