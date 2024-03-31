To the Members of GAYATRI HIGHWAYS LIMITED Report on the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Gayatri Highways Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024 and the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including material accounting policy information and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section of our report , the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and loss including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

1 As explained in note 11 to the financial statements, the company has written back Zero Interest Subordinate Loan (ZISL) payable to Gayatri Projects Limited of Rs. 17,887.51 Lakhs during the financial year 2022-23 which has been subject to confirmation from Gayatri Projects Limited. In the absence of balance confirmation, we are unable to comment upon the aforesaid write back and the carrying value of the payable as at 31 March 2024 or any adjustments required to and the consequent impact if any, on the financial statements had the confirmation been received from the Gayatri Projects Limited.

2. As explained in note 13(v) and (vi) to the financial statements the company has defaulted in repayment of outstanding term loan of Rs. 3,822. 65 Lakhs and outstanding accumulated interest of Rs. 1,193.21 Lakhs (Interest was recognized in the financial statements till 31 March 2023) payable to IL&FS Financial Services Limited . The company has been calculating and recognizing interest only on the defaulted principle of 3,822. 65 Lakhs as per the existing loan agreement since the Company has not received balance confirmation from the said lender. In the absence of balance confirmation, we are unable to comment on the carrying value of term loan principle and outstanding interest as at 31 March 2024 or any adjustment required to and the consequent impact if any on the financial statements had the confirmations been received from the lender.

3. As explained in note 13(vi) to the financial statements the company did not provide interest on the outstanding term loan of Rs. 3,822. 65 Lakhs due to IL&FS Financial Services Limited for the period 01 April 2023 to 31 March 2024. The Companys records indicate that, had management has provided interest for the period 01 April 2023 to 31 March 2024, the expenses and the corresponding liability would have been increased by Rs. 573. 40 Lacs and total equity would have been reduced by Rs. 573.40 Lakhs.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report.

We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the

financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matters Auditors Response 1. As at 31 March 2024, the Company has total investments of Rs. 19,884.17 Lakhs (Net of impairment) in the equity, preference shares optionally convertible debentures and instruments entirely equity in nature of Jointly controlled entities of the Company, which are classified as financial assets in the financial statements. 1. In respect of the impairment indicator assessment for the investments in joint controlled entities, our audit procedures included and were not limited to the following: - The management regularly reviews whether there are any indicators of impairment on unquoted investments made by the company. • Obtained and read the financial statements of joint controlled entities to identify if any disclosure is made for impairment of assets in its standalone financial statements. As per Ind AS 36 - Impairment of Assets the standard is applicable to financial assets classified as Investments in subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures. Accordingly, in assessing whether there is any indication that an asset may be impaired, an entity shall consider as a minimum, the external and internal sources of information, any other indications or evidences from internal reporting that indicates that the assets may be impaired. • Obtained the impairment indicator assessment performed by the management considering internal/external sources of information. This assessment involves significant judgment especially in relation to determination of expected future economic benefits. • We have obtained the managements under standing with regard to impairment of the invest - ments made in loss-making joint ventures. Accordingly, the evaluation of impairment of investments in subsidiaries/joint ventures was determined to be a key audit matter. • We have obtained the companys management opinion in estimating the realizable value of the investments made by the joint controlled entities. 2. The Company has been incurring operating losses during the past years and the current liabilities of the Company exceed its current assets. 2. We have evaluated the assumptions and forecasts made by management. We have specifically devoted attention to the assumptions made with respect to the future value added, the results and the cash flows in order to assess the companys ability to continue meeting its payment obligations and its obligations under the financing covenants in the year ahead The Company financial statements were prepared on a going concern basis. Managements statement in respect of going concern is set out in Note 37 of the financial statements.

Information Other than the Ind Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report but does not include the Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Ind AS financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance under SA720 "The Auditors responsibilities relating to Other Information".

Responsibility of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but it is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism

throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure A a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including other comprehensive income the statement of changes in equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements to the extent applicable.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection

Fund by the Company.

iv. a) the management has represented that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) the management has represented that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other person or entity identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) based on our audit procedures that were considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under above subclause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

vi. The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023. Based on our examination which included test checks the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software, Further, for the periods where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year for the respective accounting software, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

3. The Company did not pay any remuneration to its directors during the current year

For PRSV & Co. LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration No.: S200016

Y. Venkateswarlu

Partner

Membership No: 222068

Place : Hyderabad

Date : 29 May 2024

UDIN: 24222068BKAVRI9642

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report of GAYATRI HIGHWAYS LIMITED for the Year ended as

on 31 March 2024

Annexure referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements” of our report on even date: -

(i) (a) A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

B. The Company does not hold any intangible assets during the year.

b. It was informed that the Property, Plant and Equipment were physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals considering the size of the Company, number of assets and nature of assets. No physical verification has been conducted during the financial year 2023-24.

c. The company has no immovable property hence paragraph 3(i)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

d. The Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including Right of use assets) during the year ended 31 March 2024.

e. There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

ii. As the company is engaged in the business of infrastructure development, operations and its maintenance, the Company business does not involve inventories. Accordingly, the requirements to report on clause 3(ii) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

iii. During the year, the Company has not made any investments. During the year the Company has not provided any loans, advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee or provided security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(iii) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

iv. The Company has not entered into any transaction in respect of loans, investments, guarantee and securities, which attracts compliance to the provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

v. The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. The maintenance of cost records specified by the Central Government under sub-section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(vi) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. a. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of accounts, the company is regular in depositing with the appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employee state insurance, income tax, duty of customs, goods and services tax and other statutory dues applicable to it. The provisions relating to sales tax, duty of excise, value added tax and cess are not applicable to the Company. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b. According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no dues of income tax, goods and service tax, sales tax, provided fund, employee state insurance, duty of customs, cess and other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of dispute.

viii. The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ix. a) During the year the Company has defaulted in repayment of term loans and interest thereon to the financial institution:

S.No. Nature of the Borrowing Name of the Lender Amount not paid on due date Whether Principal or Interest No. of days delay or unpaid Remarks 1 Term Loan IL&FS Financial Services Limited 5,589.26 (After giving impact of audit qualification mentioned above) Principal and Interest 37 months

b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the term loans have been applied, on an overall basis, for the purposes for which they were obtained.

d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix) (f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

x. a) The Company has not raised any monies during the year by way of initial public offer in the nature of equity shares.

b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares /fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by cost auditor/ secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT - 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence clause 3 (xii) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020 is not applicable.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the requirements to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

xvi. a) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

d) There is no Core Investment Company as a part of the Group, hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii. The Company has incurred cash loss during the current year Rs.632.59 Lakhs (After considering impact of audit qualification mentioned above) and in the preceding financial year is Rs.696.79 Lakhs

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in note no. 33 to the standalone financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. a) The provisions of section 135 of the Companies Act are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly,

the requirement to report under clause 3(xx) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

xxi. There are qualifications by the respective auditors in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order (CARO) reports of the companies included in the consolidated financial statements. The following are the details regarding them:

S.No. Name of the Company Paragraph no. in the respective CARO reports Remarks 1 Sai Maatarini Tollways Limited vii(b), ix(a), xvii and xix Regarding statutory dues have not been deposited on account of dispute, default in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or payment of interest thereon to banks and financial institutions, cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year, material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of the balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet.

ANNEXURE - B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT (Referred to in our Report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Gayatri Highways Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Ind AS financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

