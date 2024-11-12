|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|30 Nov 2024
|30 Nov 2024
|Outcome of the Board meeting for approving postal ballot notice for the matters set out in the disclosure letter.
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|21 Oct 2024
|Gayatri Highways Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we bring to your kind notice that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday the 12th day of November 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company inter-alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the second quarter and half-year ended on 30th September 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting and Submission of Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Half-Year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Jul 2024
|17 Jul 2024
|Gayatri Highways Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the 1st quarter ended 30th June 2024 and any other business with the permission of the chair. Outcome of the Board Meeting and Submission of Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the 1st quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|7 May 2024
|Gayatri Highways Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the fourth quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and any other business with the permission of the chair. Gayatri Highways Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the fourth quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/05/2024) Outcome of the Board Meeting and Submission of Audited Standalone & Consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 Submission of Audited Standalone & Consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|30 Jan 2024
|Gayatri Highways Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the third quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 Gayatri Highways Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Un-Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the third quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/02/2024) The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Tuesday, the 13th February, 2024, inter-alia approved the following: 1. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, the Un-audited Standalone & Consolidated financial results along with the Limited Review Report issued by M/s. PRSV & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company for the Third Quarter and Nine months ended 31st December, 2023. Submission of Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
