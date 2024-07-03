iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd Share Price

374.65
(-1.17%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:19:56 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open380
  • Day's High380
  • 52 Wk High613.7
  • Prev. Close379.1
  • Day's Low374.65
  • 52 Wk Low 231.05
  • Turnover (lac)7.75
  • P/E19.35
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value165.84
  • EPS19.59
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,973.72
  • Div. Yield0.4
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

380

Prev. Close

379.1

Turnover(Lac.)

7.75

Day's High

380

Day's Low

374.65

52 Week's High

613.7

52 Week's Low

231.05

Book Value

165.84

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,973.72

P/E

19.35

EPS

19.59

Divi. Yield

0.4

Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd Corporate Action

16 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

16 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 May, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.5

arrow

Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:44 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.47%

Foreign: 0.46%

Indian: 71.87%

Non-Promoter- 3.06%

Institutions: 3.06%

Non-Institutions: 24.59%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.54

9.69

9.69

9.69

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

818.72

685.63

640.53

592.87

Net Worth

829.26

695.32

650.22

602.56

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,520.39

1,241.39

1,623.62

1,551.38

yoy growth (%)

22.47

-23.54

4.65

-14.4

Raw materials

-40.23

-36.78

-141.94

-146.44

As % of sales

2.64

2.96

8.74

9.43

Employee costs

-77.83

-69.43

-78.31

-67.37

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

77.98

56.97

100.35

100.38

Depreciation

-17.42

-19.89

-18.44

-10.84

Tax paid

-20.19

-14.97

-26.95

-34.31

Working capital

60.36

-46.55

279.5

155.71

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

22.47

-23.54

4.65

-14.4

Op profit growth

27.17

-38.33

25.62

-26.56

EBIT growth

9.46

-29.5

23.5

-27.9

Net profit growth

37.59

-42.78

11.11

-33.72

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Rajas R Doshi

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Jyoti R Doshi

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Anima B Kapadia

Vice Chairman & Joint M.D.

Mayur R Doshi

Independent Director

Sucheta N Shah

Independent Director

N S Damani

Independent Director

Ashish Vaid

Independent Director

Rohit Kumar Dhoot

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd

Summary

Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd, incorporated in 1926 is part of Walchand Harichand group. The company manufactures Hume Pipes, Hume Steel Pipes, Pre-stressed Concrete Pipes, Bar Wrapped Steel Cylinder Pipes, Steel Penstock Pipes, RCC Poles, Septic Tanks, RCC Lampposts and Manhole covers. It also undertakes contracts for erection and commissioning of water supply and sewage schemes for various state governments and municipal corporations , fabrication and erection of penstocks for various power projects, and executes work pertaining to lift irrigation Schemes. In addition, it also manufactures and supplies PSC sleepers to the Railways. In 1979, National Rifles was amalgamated with the company. The company exited from Srilanka due to unsatisfactory business prospects by selling its stake in its subsidiary Industrial Hume Pipe Company, to one of the local directors of the Subsidiary at par value.During the year 1999-2000, the work of fabrication and erection of Penstocks for Koyna Hydro Electric Project Stage-IV has been completed and commissioned. Also, the work of erection of Steel Liners in pressure shafts line of 6 for Narmada Project also has been completed. In 1999-2000, IHP has closed its factory at Baroda and has establised two new project works, viz. at Thanjavur and Thirunelveli both in TN. And in 2000-01, it closed its project at Bhubaneshwar and now the total project/Factory of IHP is 38 as on March 31, 2001.During the year 2001-02, the company has closed its factory a
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd share price today?

The Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹374.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd is ₹1973.72 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd is 19.35 and 2.31 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd is ₹231.05 and ₹613.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd?

Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 9.06%, 3 Years at 22.58%, 1 Year at 49.84%, 6 Month at -10.45%, 3 Month at -21.77% and 1 Month at -14.45%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.34 %
Institutions - 3.06 %
Public - 24.60 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.