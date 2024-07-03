Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹380
Prev. Close₹379.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹7.75
Day's High₹380
Day's Low₹374.65
52 Week's High₹613.7
52 Week's Low₹231.05
Book Value₹165.84
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,973.72
P/E19.35
EPS19.59
Divi. Yield0.4
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.54
9.69
9.69
9.69
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
818.72
685.63
640.53
592.87
Net Worth
829.26
695.32
650.22
602.56
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,520.39
1,241.39
1,623.62
1,551.38
yoy growth (%)
22.47
-23.54
4.65
-14.4
Raw materials
-40.23
-36.78
-141.94
-146.44
As % of sales
2.64
2.96
8.74
9.43
Employee costs
-77.83
-69.43
-78.31
-67.37
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
77.98
56.97
100.35
100.38
Depreciation
-17.42
-19.89
-18.44
-10.84
Tax paid
-20.19
-14.97
-26.95
-34.31
Working capital
60.36
-46.55
279.5
155.71
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
22.47
-23.54
4.65
-14.4
Op profit growth
27.17
-38.33
25.62
-26.56
EBIT growth
9.46
-29.5
23.5
-27.9
Net profit growth
37.59
-42.78
11.11
-33.72
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Rajas R Doshi
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Jyoti R Doshi
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Anima B Kapadia
Vice Chairman & Joint M.D.
Mayur R Doshi
Independent Director
Sucheta N Shah
Independent Director
N S Damani
Independent Director
Ashish Vaid
Independent Director
Rohit Kumar Dhoot
Reports by Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd
Summary
Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd, incorporated in 1926 is part of Walchand Harichand group. The company manufactures Hume Pipes, Hume Steel Pipes, Pre-stressed Concrete Pipes, Bar Wrapped Steel Cylinder Pipes, Steel Penstock Pipes, RCC Poles, Septic Tanks, RCC Lampposts and Manhole covers. It also undertakes contracts for erection and commissioning of water supply and sewage schemes for various state governments and municipal corporations , fabrication and erection of penstocks for various power projects, and executes work pertaining to lift irrigation Schemes. In addition, it also manufactures and supplies PSC sleepers to the Railways. In 1979, National Rifles was amalgamated with the company. The company exited from Srilanka due to unsatisfactory business prospects by selling its stake in its subsidiary Industrial Hume Pipe Company, to one of the local directors of the Subsidiary at par value.During the year 1999-2000, the work of fabrication and erection of Penstocks for Koyna Hydro Electric Project Stage-IV has been completed and commissioned. Also, the work of erection of Steel Liners in pressure shafts line of 6 for Narmada Project also has been completed. In 1999-2000, IHP has closed its factory at Baroda and has establised two new project works, viz. at Thanjavur and Thirunelveli both in TN. And in 2000-01, it closed its project at Bhubaneshwar and now the total project/Factory of IHP is 38 as on March 31, 2001.During the year 2001-02, the company has closed its factory a
Read More
The Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹374.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd is ₹1973.72 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd is 19.35 and 2.31 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd is ₹231.05 and ₹613.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 9.06%, 3 Years at 22.58%, 1 Year at 49.84%, 6 Month at -10.45%, 3 Month at -21.77% and 1 Month at -14.45%.
