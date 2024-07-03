Summary

Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd, incorporated in 1926 is part of Walchand Harichand group. The company manufactures Hume Pipes, Hume Steel Pipes, Pre-stressed Concrete Pipes, Bar Wrapped Steel Cylinder Pipes, Steel Penstock Pipes, RCC Poles, Septic Tanks, RCC Lampposts and Manhole covers. It also undertakes contracts for erection and commissioning of water supply and sewage schemes for various state governments and municipal corporations , fabrication and erection of penstocks for various power projects, and executes work pertaining to lift irrigation Schemes. In addition, it also manufactures and supplies PSC sleepers to the Railways. In 1979, National Rifles was amalgamated with the company. The company exited from Srilanka due to unsatisfactory business prospects by selling its stake in its subsidiary Industrial Hume Pipe Company, to one of the local directors of the Subsidiary at par value.During the year 1999-2000, the work of fabrication and erection of Penstocks for Koyna Hydro Electric Project Stage-IV has been completed and commissioned. Also, the work of erection of Steel Liners in pressure shafts line of 6 for Narmada Project also has been completed. In 1999-2000, IHP has closed its factory at Baroda and has establised two new project works, viz. at Thanjavur and Thirunelveli both in TN. And in 2000-01, it closed its project at Bhubaneshwar and now the total project/Factory of IHP is 38 as on March 31, 2001.During the year 2001-02, the company has closed its factory a

