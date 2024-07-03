Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd Summary

Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd, incorporated in 1926 is part of Walchand Harichand group. The company manufactures Hume Pipes, Hume Steel Pipes, Pre-stressed Concrete Pipes, Bar Wrapped Steel Cylinder Pipes, Steel Penstock Pipes, RCC Poles, Septic Tanks, RCC Lampposts and Manhole covers. It also undertakes contracts for erection and commissioning of water supply and sewage schemes for various state governments and municipal corporations , fabrication and erection of penstocks for various power projects, and executes work pertaining to lift irrigation Schemes. In addition, it also manufactures and supplies PSC sleepers to the Railways. In 1979, National Rifles was amalgamated with the company. The company exited from Srilanka due to unsatisfactory business prospects by selling its stake in its subsidiary Industrial Hume Pipe Company, to one of the local directors of the Subsidiary at par value.During the year 1999-2000, the work of fabrication and erection of Penstocks for Koyna Hydro Electric Project Stage-IV has been completed and commissioned. Also, the work of erection of Steel Liners in pressure shafts line of 6 for Narmada Project also has been completed. In 1999-2000, IHP has closed its factory at Baroda and has establised two new project works, viz. at Thanjavur and Thirunelveli both in TN. And in 2000-01, it closed its project at Bhubaneshwar and now the total project/Factory of IHP is 38 as on March 31, 2001.During the year 2001-02, the company has closed its factory at Nizamabad and projects at Narmada and Koyna and has started a new project at Almatti,in Karnataka.The company would go for buyback of shares as the directors of the company have recommended the proposal of buy back 25% of the paid up share capital.The company has completed the transaction of Development agreement in respect of its factory land at Antop Hill, Madala, Mumbai for a total consideration of the Rs.39 Crores and about to handover the possession of the land to developers.In 2003, the Company started a new PSC Pipe plant at Sikar, Rajasthan. With this, the total numbers of factories/project establishments of the Company as at the end of period under report stood 35. It sold D.P Road Land at Wadala costing Rs.2.46 Crores . M/s. IMP Finvest Ltd. became the holding Company of the Company, holding 65.92% of the Paid up Equity Share Capital of the Company effective from April 4, 2003. Further, M/s. Ratanchand Investment Pvt. Ltd., being the holding Company of M/s. IMP Finvest Ltd., became the ultimate holding Company of Company.During the period 2005, the Company closed down its factory at Najafgarh, New Delhi and Aurangabad. Thus the total numbers of factories/project establishments of the Company as at the end of period under report were 31.During the period 2006, the Company erected and commissioned a new factory at Choutuppal in Andhra Pradesh to manufacture Bar Wrapped Steel Cylinder pipes and PSC pipes. The operation of the factory commenced during the year. Besides, for Varahi Hydroelectric Project a fabrication workshop was erected at Varahi in Karnataka State for the fabrication of 3000 mm & 4000 mm dia penstock pipes alongwith the civil works. The Company started project at Raipur in Chhattisgarh State to execute the work from Public Health Engineering, Project Division, Raipur in 2008. It commissioned a new plant to manufacture Bar Wrapped Steel Cylinder Pipes (BWSC) pipes at Chillamathur in A.R in March, 2009. It purchased a small plot of adjacent land to its existing factory at Miraj in Maharashtra for expanding its business activities in 2010. It set up a new factory near Dhule, Maharashtra for manufacturing Prestressed Concrete pipes, Bar Wrapped Steel Cylinder pipes, Prestressed Concrete Cylinder pipes and Steel pipes at a total investment of Rs 18.38 Crores in 2013.