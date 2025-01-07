iifl-logo-icon 1
Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

368.8
(2.93%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:04:43 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,520.39

1,241.39

1,623.62

1,551.38

yoy growth (%)

22.47

-23.54

4.65

-14.4

Raw materials

-40.23

-36.78

-141.94

-146.44

As % of sales

2.64

2.96

8.74

9.43

Employee costs

-77.83

-69.43

-78.31

-67.37

As % of sales

5.11

5.59

4.82

4.34

Other costs

-1,253.05

-1,017.8

-1,213.02

-1,186.05

As % of sales (Other Cost)

82.41

81.98

74.71

76.45

Operating profit

149.26

117.37

190.34

151.51

OPM

9.81

9.45

11.72

9.76

Depreciation

-17.42

-19.89

-18.44

-10.84

Interest expense

-58.56

-67.76

-76.58

-42.88

Other income

4.7

27.25

5.05

2.59

Profit before tax

77.98

56.97

100.35

100.38

Taxes

-20.19

-14.97

-26.95

-34.31

Tax rate

-25.89

-26.28

-26.85

-34.18

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

57.79

42

73.4

66.06

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

57.79

42

73.4

66.06

yoy growth (%)

37.59

-42.78

11.11

-33.72

NPM

3.8

3.38

4.52

4.25

