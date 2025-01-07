Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,520.39
1,241.39
1,623.62
1,551.38
yoy growth (%)
22.47
-23.54
4.65
-14.4
Raw materials
-40.23
-36.78
-141.94
-146.44
As % of sales
2.64
2.96
8.74
9.43
Employee costs
-77.83
-69.43
-78.31
-67.37
As % of sales
5.11
5.59
4.82
4.34
Other costs
-1,253.05
-1,017.8
-1,213.02
-1,186.05
As % of sales (Other Cost)
82.41
81.98
74.71
76.45
Operating profit
149.26
117.37
190.34
151.51
OPM
9.81
9.45
11.72
9.76
Depreciation
-17.42
-19.89
-18.44
-10.84
Interest expense
-58.56
-67.76
-76.58
-42.88
Other income
4.7
27.25
5.05
2.59
Profit before tax
77.98
56.97
100.35
100.38
Taxes
-20.19
-14.97
-26.95
-34.31
Tax rate
-25.89
-26.28
-26.85
-34.18
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
57.79
42
73.4
66.06
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
57.79
42
73.4
66.06
yoy growth (%)
37.59
-42.78
11.11
-33.72
NPM
3.8
3.38
4.52
4.25
