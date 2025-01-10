Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.54
9.69
9.69
9.69
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
818.72
685.63
640.53
592.87
Net Worth
829.26
695.32
650.22
602.56
Minority Interest
Debt
510.54
633.41
587.09
559.62
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.48
1.75
1.88
1.98
Total Liabilities
1,342.28
1,330.48
1,239.19
1,164.16
Fixed Assets
116.94
114.41
127.53
126.87
Intangible Assets
Investments
76.29
3.57
4.01
3.14
Deferred Tax Asset Net
6.23
6.31
5.93
4.99
Networking Capital
1,100.45
1,158.75
1,061.53
1,001.11
Inventories
142.91
75.44
78.82
78.01
Inventory Days
18.92
22.93
Sundry Debtors
661.3
742.21
704.43
553.36
Debtor Days
169.11
162.7
Other Current Assets
1,037.43
1,193.37
1,014.31
1,101.5
Sundry Creditors
-473.39
-559.07
-518.41
-396.39
Creditor Days
124.45
116.54
Other Current Liabilities
-267.8
-293.2
-217.62
-335.37
Cash
42.37
47.45
40.19
28.06
Total Assets
1,342.28
1,330.49
1,239.19
1,164.17
