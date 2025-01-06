Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
77.98
56.97
100.35
100.38
Depreciation
-17.42
-19.89
-18.44
-10.84
Tax paid
-20.19
-14.97
-26.95
-34.31
Working capital
60.36
-46.55
279.5
155.71
Other operating items
Operating
100.72
-24.45
334.45
210.93
Capital expenditure
13.96
-2.07
95.05
8.3
Free cash flow
114.68
-26.52
429.5
219.23
Equity raised
1,175.6
1,109.82
928.95
784.22
Investing
0.87
1.32
-0.32
-0.37
Financing
38.11
121.91
530.43
263.49
Dividends paid
0
0
0
16.47
Net in cash
1,329.27
1,206.53
1,888.57
1,283.05
