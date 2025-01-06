iifl-logo-icon 1
Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

358.3
(-5.49%)
Jan 6, 2025

Indian Hume Pipe FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

77.98

56.97

100.35

100.38

Depreciation

-17.42

-19.89

-18.44

-10.84

Tax paid

-20.19

-14.97

-26.95

-34.31

Working capital

60.36

-46.55

279.5

155.71

Other operating items

Operating

100.72

-24.45

334.45

210.93

Capital expenditure

13.96

-2.07

95.05

8.3

Free cash flow

114.68

-26.52

429.5

219.23

Equity raised

1,175.6

1,109.82

928.95

784.22

Investing

0.87

1.32

-0.32

-0.37

Financing

38.11

121.91

530.43

263.49

Dividends paid

0

0

0

16.47

Net in cash

1,329.27

1,206.53

1,888.57

1,283.05

