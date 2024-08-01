|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|1 Aug 2024
|16 May 2024
|Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 16th May, 2024 As per attached letter Proceedings of the 98th Annual General Meeting held on 1st August, 2024 Voting Results and Scrutinizer Report as per attachments. Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI LODR as per attached letter (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)
