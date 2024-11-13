iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd Board Meeting

343.7
(1.61%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:17 PM

Indian Hume Pipe CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
INDIAN HUME PIPE CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 13th November 2024 to consider inter-alia the Unaudited Financial Results for the 2nd quarter and 1st half year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 13th November, 2024 Intimation under Regulation 30(5) of SEBI LODR as per attached letter. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting8 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
INDIAN HUME PIPE CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 8th August 2024 to consider inter-alia the Unaudited Financial Results for the 1st quarter ended 30th June 2024. Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results for the 1st quarter ended 30th June, 2024 as per attached letter. Pursuant to SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we are enclosing Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results for the 1st quarter ended 30th June, 2024 duly reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meetings held on 8th August, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report (unmodified) for the 1st quarter ended 30th June, 2024 of the Statutory Auditors M/s. K. S. Aiyar & Co., Chartered Accountants. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024)
Board Meeting16 May 20246 May 2024
INDIAN HUME PIPE CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 16th May 2024 inter alia to consider the Audited Financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and recommendation of dividend if any. Further in accordance with the Companys Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by the Promoters Promoter Group Directors Designated Persons Connected Persons & their immediate Relatives the Trading Window of the Company was closed from Monday 1st April 2024 till 48 hours after the results are made public on 16th May 2024 (both days inclusive). Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 16th May, 2024 As per attached letter (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.05.2024)
Board Meeting8 Feb 202429 Jan 2024
INDIAN HUME PIPE CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 8th February 2024 at Mumbai to consider inter-alia the Unaudited Financial Results for the 3rd quarter ended 31st December 2023.The information contained in this notice is also available on the Companys website www.indianhumepipe.com and also on Stock Exchanges website at www.bseindia.com and www.nseindia.com. Financial Results for the quarter ended 31-12-2023 (attached letter and results) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)

Indian Hume Pipe: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.