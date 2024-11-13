Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

INDIAN HUME PIPE CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 13th November 2024 to consider inter-alia the Unaudited Financial Results for the 2nd quarter and 1st half year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 13th November, 2024 Intimation under Regulation 30(5) of SEBI LODR as per attached letter. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

INDIAN HUME PIPE CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 8th August 2024 to consider inter-alia the Unaudited Financial Results for the 1st quarter ended 30th June 2024. Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results for the 1st quarter ended 30th June, 2024 as per attached letter. Pursuant to SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we are enclosing Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results for the 1st quarter ended 30th June, 2024 duly reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meetings held on 8th August, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report (unmodified) for the 1st quarter ended 30th June, 2024 of the Statutory Auditors M/s. K. S. Aiyar & Co., Chartered Accountants. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024)

Board Meeting 16 May 2024 6 May 2024

INDIAN HUME PIPE CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 16th May 2024 inter alia to consider the Audited Financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and recommendation of dividend if any. Further in accordance with the Companys Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by the Promoters Promoter Group Directors Designated Persons Connected Persons & their immediate Relatives the Trading Window of the Company was closed from Monday 1st April 2024 till 48 hours after the results are made public on 16th May 2024 (both days inclusive). Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 16th May, 2024 As per attached letter (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.05.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024