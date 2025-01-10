To the Members of

The Indian Hume Pipe Company Limited

Report on the Audit of Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of The Indian Hume Pipe Company Limited (‘the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to financial statements, including a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2024, and its profit (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis of Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. No. Key audit matter Auditors response 1. Revenue recognition in respect of construction contracts (Contract revenue) recognised over time. (Refer Note 1(f) of the financial statements of the Company) Principal audit procedures performed: For the Contract revenue recognised over time, the Company recognises revenue by measuring the progress of the performance obligation at the reporting date. The progress is measured based on the Companys efforts or inputs to the satisfaction of the performance obligation, by reference to the contract costs incurred up to the end of reporting period as a percentage of total estimated costs for each contract. • testing of the design and implementation of internal controls over Revenue recognition and significant judgements and estimates used in the assessment of the contract revenue as well as their operating effectiveness over the following: The revenue on contracts may also include variations mainly on account of change in scope of work and escalations/de-escalations. Variations are recognised on a contract-by-contract basis based on the estimated amount of variation that the company is entitled to and upto the extent that it is highly probable that a significant reversal in the amount of cumulative revenue recognised will not occur. Further, the contract variation is considered as a part of the existing contract if the remaining goods or services are not distinct and, therefore, form part of a single performance obligation that is partially satisfied at the date of the contract variation. The effect that the contract variation has on the transaction price, and on the entitys measure of progress towards complete satisfaction of the performance obligation, is recognised as an adjustment to revenue. a. Determination of performance obligations and the allocation of the transaction price. Significant judgments and estimations are required in determining the completeness of the estimated total costs and the amount of progress of the performance obligation at the reporting date. Accordingly, recognition of revenue over time is considered a key audit matter. b. Controls over the determination, review and approval of the significant estimates used. • testing the relevant controls of the information used in recording and disclosing revenue in accordance with Ind AS 115. • testing on a sample basis contracts for appropriate identification of performance obligations, assessing the measurement of the value of goods and services transferred to customers and costs incurred to date and agreeing to the supporting documents. • For sample of contracts, we obtained the percentage of completion calculations, agreed key contractual terms back to signed contracts, tested the mathematical accuracy of the cost to complete calculations and reperformed the calculation of revenue recognised during the year based on the percentage of completion. • review estimates of consideration related to variations in sample contracts, by analysing agreements/correspondence with customers and other relevant documents related to change in the consideration for those samples. • reviewing estimated profit and costs to complete with cumulative performance of the contract upto the reporting date and discussions with key personnel regarding appropriate revisions in cost/revenue by considering the costs incurred till reporting date including additional cost required to complete the project and estimation of potential contract losses. • performing analytical procedures for reasonableness of revenues recognized, challenging the Companys assumptions used in estimating the amount of revenue and associated profit to be recognised by the Company up to the balance sheet date by evaluating the financial performance of contracts against budget and historical trends.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Board of Directors report, including Annexures to Boards report, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of the Management for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134 (5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act) with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, specified under Section 133 of the Act read with the rules made thereunder. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of the misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning of the scope of our audit work and evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatement in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (‘the Order) issued by the Government of India - Ministry of Corporate Affairs, in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we enclose in the annexure A a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the said Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, and the Statement of Cash Flows and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31,2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) the Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements - refer note 2.43 to the financial statements;

(ii) The Company has made provisions, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any on long term contracts. The Company does not have any derivative contracts.

(iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(iv) (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) In our opinion and based on the audit procedures we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

(v) The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act. As stated in note b of statement of changes in equity to the financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

(vi) Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to rule 3(1) of the companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1,2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the year ended March 31,2024

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our Report of even date on the financial statements for the year ended on March 31, 2024, of The Indian Hume Pipe Company Limited)

(i)(a)(A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible assets.

(b) Some of the property, plant and equipment (capital work-inprogress, investment properties and right-of-use assets) were physically verified during the year by the Management in accordance with a programme of verification, which in our opinion provides for physical verification of all the property, plant and equipment at reasonable intervals having regards to the size of the Company and the nature of its activities. According to the information and explanations given to us no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) Based on the examination of the registered sale deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds, of all the immovable properties of land and buildings, (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the Company) disclosed in the financial statements included in property, plant and equipment and investment properties are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date. Immovable properties of land and buildings whose title deeds have been pledged as security for borrowings are held in the name of the Company based on the confirmations directly received by us from the designated custodian of the lenders.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) and intangible assets. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3(i)(d) are not applicable.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder

(ii) (a) The inventories were physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification of inventories when compared with books of account.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate, at any point of time of the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the quarterly returns or statements (comprising stock statement, book debt statements) filed by the Company with such bank are in agreement with unaudited books of account of the Company of the respective quarters.

(iii) The Company has not made any investment in, provided any guarantee or security, and granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties during the year, and hence reporting under clause (iii) of the Order is not applicable.

(iv) As informed, the Company has not advanced any loans, made any investments or given any guarantees and securities. Accordingly, provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 and clause 3 (iv) of the Order is not applicable.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public to which the provisions of section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules 2014 apply. No order has been passed by the Company Law Board, National Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any other court or any other tribunal.

(vi) The maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for manufacture of steel products. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended prescribed by the Central Government for maintenance of cost record under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained by the Company. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) According to the records of the Company, it is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, cess and any other material statutory dues to the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of above which were outstanding, as at March 31, 2024, for a period of more than six months from the date on which they became payable.

(b) Details of dues of Sales Tax, Service Tax, Excise Duty, and Value Added Tax which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024, on account of disputes are given below:

Name of Statute Nature of dues Forum where dispute is pending Period to which amount relates Gross Amount (Rs. in lakhs) Amount unpaid (Rs. in lakhs) Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax Appellate Authority-Tribunal Level 2012-2015 68.90 53.51 Appellate Authority-Commissioner 2014-2016 14.07 11.31 Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty Appellate Authority-Tribunal Level 2005-2006 131.37 129.19 Sales Tax and Value Added Tax Laws Sales Tax High Court 1996-1997 & 2016-2017 7.79 7.79 Appellate Authority-Tribunal Level 2011-2018 1.05 1.05 Appellate Authority-Commissioner 2005-2018 93.76 93.76 Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 GST Appellate Authority-Commissioner 2017-2018 6.84 4.83 Appellate Authority-Commissioner 2018-2020 371.63 371.63 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax National Faceless Appeal Centre AY 2022-2023 9343.67 9343.67

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us there are no unrecorded transactions in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) (a) In our opinion, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest to any lender during the year.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) To the best of our knowledge and belief, in our opinion, term loans availed by the Company were, applied by the Company during the year for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes.

(e) The Company did not have any subsidiary or associate or joint venture during the year and hence, reporting under clause (ix) (e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) The Company did not have any subsidiary or associate or joint venture during the year and hence, reporting under clause (ix) (f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has made preferential allotment of equity shares during the year. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, requirements of section 42 and section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to such allotment have been complied with and the Company has utilized funds raised by way of preferential allotment of equity shares for the purposes for which they were raised.

The Company has not made preferential allotment of convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year.

(xi) (a) According to the information and explanations furnished by the management, which have been relied upon by us, there were no frauds by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) According to the information and explanations furnished by the management, which have been relied upon by us, there were no whistle blower complaints received during the year by the Company.

(xii) (a) In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company.

Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In our opinion, all the transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv)(a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with such directors.

(xvi)(a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) The Company is not a Non-Banking Finance Company or a Housing Finance Company. Accordingly, provision of clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) In our opinion, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any Core Investment Company as part of the group and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) In our opinion, the Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable

(xix) On the basis of information and explanations given to us and based on audit of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of Board of Directors and management plans, in our opinion no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report regarding Companys capability to meet its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has transferred unspent Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) amount as at the end of the previous financial year, to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act, 2013 within a period of six months of the expiry of the said financial year in compliance with second proviso to subsection (5) of section 135 of the said Act.

The Company has not transferred the unspent Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) amount as at the Balance Sheet date out of the amounts that was required to be spent during the year, to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act, 2013 till the date of our report. However, the time period for such transfer i.e. six months from the expiry of the financial year as permitted under the second proviso to section 135(5) of the Act, has not elapsed till the date of our report.

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Annexure - B to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Financial Statements of The Indian Hume Pipe Company Limited

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of The Indian Hume Pipe Company Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control over financial reporting established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.