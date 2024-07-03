Summary

GE Power India Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of ABB Alstom Power India Limited on September 02, 1992. The Company changed the name from ABB Alstom Power India Limited to Alstom Power India Limited in 2000. Again, the name of the Company changed to ALSTOM Projects India Limited in 2002 and to Alstom India Limited in June, 2012. Subsequently, the Company name was changed from Alstom India Limited to GE Power India Limited in August, 2016. The Company is engaged in the business of engineering, procurement, manufacturing, construction and servicing etc. of power plants and power equipment. In 2003, the company has bagged orders worth Rs.98 crores for the supply of steam turbines to Indian Aluminium for its Hirakud unit and the Lanco group, also in the same year APIL awarded a 430 M*NR contract by JSW Power Private Ltd group company of Jindal group for delivery of 100 MW Corex/Blast furnace gas fired boiler plant. Alstoms BODs approved the sale of industrial turbine business of the company in 2003. APIL had wins Rs. 5,000 million contract to build a power plant in Andhra Pradesh during the period of 2004, also in the same year, the company awarded a contract for modernization of 2 X 68 MW boilers by Renusagar Power Division of Hindalco Industries Ltd worth of 700 million and received an order valued at around Rs 10000 million (about 180 million Euros) to build a 469 MW combined cycle power plant for Gautami Power Ltd at Peddapuram, East Godavari District in the Sta

Read More