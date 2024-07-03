SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹370
Prev. Close₹368.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹285.36
Day's High₹370.8
Day's Low₹351
52 Week's High₹646
52 Week's Low₹234.1
Book Value₹16.75
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,384.98
P/E460.88
EPS0.8
Divi. Yield0
In addition to the Mangalore order, GE Power recently obtained an order from NTPC worth ₹1.87 crore for supplying main turbine spares to the NTPC Talcher plant.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
67.23
67.23
67.23
67.23
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-9.88
159.5
605.69
904.38
Net Worth
57.35
226.73
672.92
971.61
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,620.44
3,343.02
2,445.86
1,337.97
yoy growth (%)
-21.61
36.68
82.8
-32.88
Raw materials
-1,442.16
-2,000.77
-1,255.51
-262
As % of sales
55.03
59.84
51.33
19.58
Employee costs
-410.27
-382.79
-371.45
-408.55
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-148.25
131.35
140.68
184.97
Depreciation
-43.72
-50.06
-66.47
-50.8
Tax paid
1.75
-28.22
-88.52
-15.71
Working capital
-245.9
368.63
212.78
173.93
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-21.61
36.68
82.8
-32.88
Op profit growth
-209.11
12.02
5.09
175.41
EBIT growth
-133.14
4.54
-8.99
59.21
Net profit growth
-536.49
-21.44
220.29
9,058.62
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,038.67
1,795.81
2,620.44
3,343.02
2,445.86
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,038.67
1,795.81
2,620.44
3,343.02
2,445.86
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
94.4
91.21
141.23
102.48
157.84
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
Mahesh Shrikrishna Palashikar
Managing Director
Prashant Jain
Independent Non Exe. Director
Arun K Thiagarajan
Independent Non Exe. Director
Uddesh Kumar Kohli
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shukla Wassan
Independent Non Exe. Director
ASHOK KUMAR BARAT
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ravinder Singh Dhillon
Whole-time Director
Aashish Ghai
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kamna Tiwari
Reports by GE Power India Ltd
Summary
GE Power India Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of ABB Alstom Power India Limited on September 02, 1992. The Company changed the name from ABB Alstom Power India Limited to Alstom Power India Limited in 2000. Again, the name of the Company changed to ALSTOM Projects India Limited in 2002 and to Alstom India Limited in June, 2012. Subsequently, the Company name was changed from Alstom India Limited to GE Power India Limited in August, 2016. The Company is engaged in the business of engineering, procurement, manufacturing, construction and servicing etc. of power plants and power equipment. In 2003, the company has bagged orders worth Rs.98 crores for the supply of steam turbines to Indian Aluminium for its Hirakud unit and the Lanco group, also in the same year APIL awarded a 430 M*NR contract by JSW Power Private Ltd group company of Jindal group for delivery of 100 MW Corex/Blast furnace gas fired boiler plant. Alstoms BODs approved the sale of industrial turbine business of the company in 2003. APIL had wins Rs. 5,000 million contract to build a power plant in Andhra Pradesh during the period of 2004, also in the same year, the company awarded a contract for modernization of 2 X 68 MW boilers by Renusagar Power Division of Hindalco Industries Ltd worth of 700 million and received an order valued at around Rs 10000 million (about 180 million Euros) to build a 469 MW combined cycle power plant for Gautami Power Ltd at Peddapuram, East Godavari District in the Sta
Read More
The GE Power India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹354.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of GE Power India Ltd is ₹2384.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of GE Power India Ltd is 460.88 and 22.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a GE Power India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of GE Power India Ltd is ₹234.1 and ₹646 as of 06 Jan ‘25
GE Power India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -13.07%, 3 Years at 11.62%, 1 Year at 55.16%, 6 Month at -10.48%, 3 Month at -4.80% and 1 Month at -14.32%.
