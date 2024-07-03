iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

GE Power India Ltd Share Price

354.75
(-3.73%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:39:54 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open370
  • Day's High370.8
  • 52 Wk High646
  • Prev. Close368.5
  • Day's Low351
  • 52 Wk Low 234.1
  • Turnover (lac)285.36
  • P/E460.88
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value16.75
  • EPS0.8
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,384.98
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

GE Power India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

370

Prev. Close

368.5

Turnover(Lac.)

285.36

Day's High

370.8

Day's Low

351

52 Week's High

646

52 Week's Low

234.1

Book Value

16.75

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,384.98

P/E

460.88

EPS

0.8

Divi. Yield

0

GE Power India Ltd Corporate Action

22 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 May, 2024

arrow

1 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

GE Power India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

GE Power India Shares Surge on ₹7.7 Crore Mangalore Refinery Order

GE Power India Shares Surge on ₹7.7 Crore Mangalore Refinery Order

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Jul 2024|03:20 PM

In addition to the Mangalore order, GE Power recently obtained an order from NTPC worth ₹1.87 crore for supplying main turbine spares to the NTPC Talcher plant.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

GE Power India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:02 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.57%

Foreign: 68.57%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 3.62%

Institutions: 3.62%

Non-Institutions: 27.79%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

GE Power India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

67.23

67.23

67.23

67.23

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-9.88

159.5

605.69

904.38

Net Worth

57.35

226.73

672.92

971.61

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,620.44

3,343.02

2,445.86

1,337.97

yoy growth (%)

-21.61

36.68

82.8

-32.88

Raw materials

-1,442.16

-2,000.77

-1,255.51

-262

As % of sales

55.03

59.84

51.33

19.58

Employee costs

-410.27

-382.79

-371.45

-408.55

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-148.25

131.35

140.68

184.97

Depreciation

-43.72

-50.06

-66.47

-50.8

Tax paid

1.75

-28.22

-88.52

-15.71

Working capital

-245.9

368.63

212.78

173.93

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-21.61

36.68

82.8

-32.88

Op profit growth

-209.11

12.02

5.09

175.41

EBIT growth

-133.14

4.54

-8.99

59.21

Net profit growth

-536.49

-21.44

220.29

9,058.62

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,038.67

1,795.81

2,620.44

3,343.02

2,445.86

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,038.67

1,795.81

2,620.44

3,343.02

2,445.86

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

94.4

91.21

141.23

102.48

157.84

View Annually Results

GE Power India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT GE Power India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

Mahesh Shrikrishna Palashikar

Managing Director

Prashant Jain

Independent Non Exe. Director

Arun K Thiagarajan

Independent Non Exe. Director

Uddesh Kumar Kohli

Independent Non Exe. Director

Shukla Wassan

Independent Non Exe. Director

ASHOK KUMAR BARAT

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ravinder Singh Dhillon

Whole-time Director

Aashish Ghai

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kamna Tiwari

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by GE Power India Ltd

Summary

GE Power India Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of ABB Alstom Power India Limited on September 02, 1992. The Company changed the name from ABB Alstom Power India Limited to Alstom Power India Limited in 2000. Again, the name of the Company changed to ALSTOM Projects India Limited in 2002 and to Alstom India Limited in June, 2012. Subsequently, the Company name was changed from Alstom India Limited to GE Power India Limited in August, 2016. The Company is engaged in the business of engineering, procurement, manufacturing, construction and servicing etc. of power plants and power equipment. In 2003, the company has bagged orders worth Rs.98 crores for the supply of steam turbines to Indian Aluminium for its Hirakud unit and the Lanco group, also in the same year APIL awarded a 430 M*NR contract by JSW Power Private Ltd group company of Jindal group for delivery of 100 MW Corex/Blast furnace gas fired boiler plant. Alstoms BODs approved the sale of industrial turbine business of the company in 2003. APIL had wins Rs. 5,000 million contract to build a power plant in Andhra Pradesh during the period of 2004, also in the same year, the company awarded a contract for modernization of 2 X 68 MW boilers by Renusagar Power Division of Hindalco Industries Ltd worth of 700 million and received an order valued at around Rs 10000 million (about 180 million Euros) to build a 469 MW combined cycle power plant for Gautami Power Ltd at Peddapuram, East Godavari District in the Sta
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the GE Power India Ltd share price today?

The GE Power India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹354.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of GE Power India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of GE Power India Ltd is ₹2384.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of GE Power India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of GE Power India Ltd is 460.88 and 22.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of GE Power India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a GE Power India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of GE Power India Ltd is ₹234.1 and ₹646 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of GE Power India Ltd?

GE Power India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -13.07%, 3 Years at 11.62%, 1 Year at 55.16%, 6 Month at -10.48%, 3 Month at -4.80% and 1 Month at -14.32%.

What is the shareholding pattern of GE Power India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of GE Power India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.58 %
Institutions - 3.63 %
Public - 27.80 %

QUICKLINKS FOR GE Power India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.