GE Power India Ltd Quarterly Results

355.6
(2.95%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

217.42

246.4

390.76

456.22

240.72

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

217.42

246.4

390.76

456.22

240.72

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

84.76

21.94

81.98

37.25

10.22

Total Income

302.18

268.34

472.74

493.47

250.94

Total Expenditure

222.32

264.77

426.35

470.79

292.62

PBIDT

79.86

3.57

46.39

22.68

-41.68

Interest

9.42

9.55

15.33

17.28

16.46

PBDT

70.44

-5.98

31.06

5.4

-58.14

Depreciation

3.57

3.56

5.12

5.03

3.71

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

66.87

-9.54

25.94

0.37

-61.85

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

66.87

-9.54

25.94

0.37

-61.85

Extra-ordinary Items

56.85

14.29

0

0

-26.05

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

10.02

-23.83

25.94

0.37

-35.8

EPS (Unit Curr.)

9.95

-1.41

3.86

0.06

-9.2

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

67.23

67.23

67.23

67.23

67.23

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

36.73

1.44

11.87

4.97

-17.31

PBDTM(%)

32.39

-2.42

7.94

1.18

-24.15

PATM(%)

30.75

-3.87

6.63

0.08

-25.69

GE Power India Shares Surge on ₹7.7 Crore Mangalore Refinery Order

11 Jul 2024|03:20 PM

In addition to the Mangalore order, GE Power recently obtained an order from NTPC worth ₹1.87 crore for supplying main turbine spares to the NTPC Talcher plant.

