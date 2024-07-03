GE Power India Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
217.42
246.4
390.76
456.22
240.72
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
217.42
246.4
390.76
456.22
240.72
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
84.76
21.94
81.98
37.25
10.22
Total Income
302.18
268.34
472.74
493.47
250.94
Total Expenditure
222.32
264.77
426.35
470.79
292.62
PBIDT
79.86
3.57
46.39
22.68
-41.68
Interest
9.42
9.55
15.33
17.28
16.46
PBDT
70.44
-5.98
31.06
5.4
-58.14
Depreciation
3.57
3.56
5.12
5.03
3.71
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
66.87
-9.54
25.94
0.37
-61.85
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
66.87
-9.54
25.94
0.37
-61.85
Extra-ordinary Items
56.85
14.29
0
0
-26.05
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
10.02
-23.83
25.94
0.37
-35.8
EPS (Unit Curr.)
9.95
-1.41
3.86
0.06
-9.2
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
67.23
67.23
67.23
67.23
67.23
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
36.73
1.44
11.87
4.97
-17.31
PBDTM(%)
32.39
-2.42
7.94
1.18
-24.15
PATM(%)
30.75
-3.87
6.63
0.08
-25.69
In addition to the Mangalore order, GE Power recently obtained an order from NTPC worth ₹1.87 crore for supplying main turbine spares to the NTPC Talcher plant.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.