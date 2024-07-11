iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

GE Power India Ltd Shareholding Pattern

326.7
(-4.38%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

GE Power India Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

68.57%

68.57%

68.57%

68.57%

68.57%

Indian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

3.62%

3.77%

4.15%

4.38%

5.89%

Non-Institutions

27.79%

27.65%

27.27%

27.04%

25.53%

Total Non-Promoter

31.42%

31.42%

31.42%

31.42%

31.42%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.57%

Foreign: 68.57%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 3.62%

Institutions: 3.62%

Non-Institutions: 27.79%

Custodian: 0.00%

GE Power: Related NEWS

GE Power India Shares Surge on ₹7.7 Crore Mangalore Refinery Order

GE Power India Shares Surge on ₹7.7 Crore Mangalore Refinery Order

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Jul 2024|03:20 PM

In addition to the Mangalore order, GE Power recently obtained an order from NTPC worth ₹1.87 crore for supplying main turbine spares to the NTPC Talcher plant.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR GE Power India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.