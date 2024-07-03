GE Power India Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
463.82
540.77
497.9
877.14
918.67
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
463.82
540.77
497.9
877.14
918.67
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
106.72
74.4
20
29.65
61.56
Total Income
570.54
615.17
517.9
906.79
980.23
Total Expenditure
487.1
554
677.57
1,019.46
1,115.57
PBIDT
83.44
61.17
-159.67
-112.67
-135.34
Interest
18.97
27.38
30.57
32.05
28.68
PBDT
64.47
33.79
-190.24
-144.72
-164.02
Depreciation
7.13
7.47
7.41
10.75
11.78
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
113.52
-4.21
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
57.34
26.32
-197.65
-268.99
-171.59
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
57.34
26.32
-197.65
-268.99
-171.59
Extra-ordinary Items
71.15
0.32
-35.03
-10.69
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-13.81
26
-162.62
-258.3
-171.59
EPS (Unit Curr.)
8.53
3.91
-29.4
0
-25.52
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
67.23
67.23
67.23
67.23
67.23
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
17.98
11.31
-32.06
-12.84
-14.73
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
12.36
4.86
-39.69
-30.66
-18.67
In addition to the Mangalore order, GE Power recently obtained an order from NTPC worth ₹1.87 crore for supplying main turbine spares to the NTPC Talcher plant.Read More
