iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

GE Power India Ltd Half Yearly Results

348
(-2.14%)
Jan 8, 2025|12:59:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022

Gross Sales

463.82

540.77

497.9

877.14

918.67

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

463.82

540.77

497.9

877.14

918.67

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

106.72

74.4

20

29.65

61.56

Total Income

570.54

615.17

517.9

906.79

980.23

Total Expenditure

487.1

554

677.57

1,019.46

1,115.57

PBIDT

83.44

61.17

-159.67

-112.67

-135.34

Interest

18.97

27.38

30.57

32.05

28.68

PBDT

64.47

33.79

-190.24

-144.72

-164.02

Depreciation

7.13

7.47

7.41

10.75

11.78

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

113.52

-4.21

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

57.34

26.32

-197.65

-268.99

-171.59

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

57.34

26.32

-197.65

-268.99

-171.59

Extra-ordinary Items

71.15

0.32

-35.03

-10.69

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-13.81

26

-162.62

-258.3

-171.59

EPS (Unit Curr.)

8.53

3.91

-29.4

0

-25.52

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

67.23

67.23

67.23

67.23

67.23

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

17.98

11.31

-32.06

-12.84

-14.73

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

12.36

4.86

-39.69

-30.66

-18.67

GE Power: Related NEWS

GE Power India Shares Surge on ₹7.7 Crore Mangalore Refinery Order

GE Power India Shares Surge on ₹7.7 Crore Mangalore Refinery Order

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Jul 2024|03:20 PM

In addition to the Mangalore order, GE Power recently obtained an order from NTPC worth ₹1.87 crore for supplying main turbine spares to the NTPC Talcher plant.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR GE Power India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.