iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

GE Power India Bags New ₹273.5 Crore Order for 320 MW Unit at Saundatti PSP

28 Feb 2025 , 12:01 AM

GE Power India Ltd (GEPIL) has received a new order of ₹273.5 crore, excluding taxes, from GREENKO KA01 IREP Private Ltd for the Saundatti Hydro Project in Belagavi, Karnataka under an existing contract.

The contract expansion was disclosed by the company in a regulatory filing, adding that the work scope with GREENKO KA01 IREP Pvt. Ltd has been increased. The contract will also cover engineering, manufacturing, procurement, supply, installation, and testing of electromechanical equipment.

In addition, one more 320 MW unit has also been added at the Saundatti pumped storage project (PSP) as a part of the project expansion. The initial contract, which was awarded on April 29, 2022, was worth about ₹863.4 crore (or $113 million).

The first supply agreement included the entire electro mechanical package for 3 x 320 MW + 2 x 160 MW vertical Francis pump turbine fixed speed units, with a total installed capacity of 1,280 MW.

The new scope of work will be performed within GE Power’s hydro business. The project will be reflected in the business transfer between GE Power Electronics (India) Private Ltd. GE Vernova Hydro Power India Private Ltd, renamed after the sale and transfer of GE’s hydro business from GE Power Electronics (India) Private Ltd.

Related Tags

  • GE Power India
  • GE Power India Ltd
  • GREENKO KA01 IREP Private Ltd
  • Saundatti
  • Saundatti PSP
  • Saundatti pumped storage project
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

GE Power India Bags New ₹273.5 Crore Order for 320 MW Unit at Saundatti PSP

GE Power India Bags New ₹273.5 Crore Order for 320 MW Unit at Saundatti PSP

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Feb 2025|12:01 AM
Jupiter Tatravagonka Secures ₹255 Crore Deal for 9,140 Rail Wheelsets

Jupiter Tatravagonka Secures ₹255 Crore Deal for 9,140 Rail Wheelsets

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Feb 2025|11:38 PM
Granules India’s Gagillapur Facility Receives USFDA Warning Letter

Granules India’s Gagillapur Facility Receives USFDA Warning Letter

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Feb 2025|11:16 PM
HCLTech Partners with Children’s Minnesota to Boost Healthcare with AI

HCLTech Partners with Children’s Minnesota to Boost Healthcare with AI

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Feb 2025|11:01 PM
RVNL Secures ₹135.66 Crore EPC Contract for Bhusaval-Khandwa Section

RVNL Secures ₹135.66 Crore EPC Contract for Bhusaval-Khandwa Section

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Feb 2025|10:37 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.