GE Power India Bags New ₹273.5 Crore Order for 320 MW Unit at Saundatti PSP

GE Power India Ltd (GEPIL) has received a new order of ₹273.5 crore, excluding taxes, from GREENKO KA01 IREP Private Ltd for the Saundatti Hydro Project in Belagavi, Karnataka under an existing contract.

The contract expansion was disclosed by the company in a regulatory filing, adding that the work scope with GREENKO KA01 IREP Pvt. Ltd has been increased. The contract will also cover engineering, manufacturing, procurement, supply, installation, and testing of electromechanical equipment.

In addition, one more 320 MW unit has also been added at the Saundatti pumped storage project (PSP) as a part of the project expansion. The initial contract, which was awarded on April 29, 2022, was worth about ₹863.4 crore (or $113 million).

The first supply agreement included the entire electro mechanical package for 3 x 320 MW + 2 x 160 MW vertical Francis pump turbine fixed speed units, with a total installed capacity of 1,280 MW.

The new scope of work will be performed within GE Power’s hydro business. The project will be reflected in the business transfer between GE Power Electronics (India) Private Ltd. GE Vernova Hydro Power India Private Ltd, renamed after the sale and transfer of GE’s hydro business from GE Power Electronics (India) Private Ltd.