GE Power India Ltd Key Ratios

328.6
(1.58%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:57 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR GE Power India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-21.61

36.68

82.8

-32.88

Op profit growth

-206.73

14.61

5.12

193.94

EBIT growth

-132.52

6.92

-9.17

62.66

Net profit growth

-509.9

-16.71

217.92

-1,181.7

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-6.12

4.49

5.36

9.32

EBIT margin

-2.51

6.06

7.75

15.6

Net profit margin

-11.02

2.1

3.45

1.98

RoCE

-5.14

16.34

19.87

24.55

RoNW

-8.76

1.86

2.42

0.8

RoA

-5.63

1.42

2.21

0.78

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-42.96

10.48

12.58

3.96

Dividend per share

0

1

2

3

Cash EPS

-49.46

3.03

2.69

-3.59

Book value per share

100.52

144.53

136.35

123.2

Valuation ratios

P/E

-3.54

27.31

37.86

234.34

P/CEPS

-3.08

94.34

176.63

-257.9

P/B

1.51

1.98

3.49

7.53

EV/EBIDTA

-55.43

8.53

11.56

19.97

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

75.76

Tax payout

-1.17

-21.21

-63.17

-8.49

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

320.94

193.26

169.71

244.56

Inventory days

19.57

23.5

51.94

111.91

Creditor days

-140.34

-113.01

-171.88

-411.18

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.79

-3.01

-3.84

-8.79

Net debt / equity

0.3

0.23

-0.26

-1.27

Net debt / op. profit

-1.28

1.54

-1.84

-8.44

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-55.03

-59.84

-51.33

-19.58

Employee costs

-15.65

-11.45

-15.18

-30.53

Other costs

-35.43

-24.2

-28.11

-40.55

In addition to the Mangalore order, GE Power recently obtained an order from NTPC worth ₹1.87 crore for supplying main turbine spares to the NTPC Talcher plant.

