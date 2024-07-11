Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-21.61
36.68
82.8
-32.88
Op profit growth
-206.73
14.61
5.12
193.94
EBIT growth
-132.52
6.92
-9.17
62.66
Net profit growth
-509.9
-16.71
217.92
-1,181.7
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-6.12
4.49
5.36
9.32
EBIT margin
-2.51
6.06
7.75
15.6
Net profit margin
-11.02
2.1
3.45
1.98
RoCE
-5.14
16.34
19.87
24.55
RoNW
-8.76
1.86
2.42
0.8
RoA
-5.63
1.42
2.21
0.78
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-42.96
10.48
12.58
3.96
Dividend per share
0
1
2
3
Cash EPS
-49.46
3.03
2.69
-3.59
Book value per share
100.52
144.53
136.35
123.2
Valuation ratios
P/E
-3.54
27.31
37.86
234.34
P/CEPS
-3.08
94.34
176.63
-257.9
P/B
1.51
1.98
3.49
7.53
EV/EBIDTA
-55.43
8.53
11.56
19.97
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
75.76
Tax payout
-1.17
-21.21
-63.17
-8.49
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
320.94
193.26
169.71
244.56
Inventory days
19.57
23.5
51.94
111.91
Creditor days
-140.34
-113.01
-171.88
-411.18
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.79
-3.01
-3.84
-8.79
Net debt / equity
0.3
0.23
-0.26
-1.27
Net debt / op. profit
-1.28
1.54
-1.84
-8.44
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-55.03
-59.84
-51.33
-19.58
Employee costs
-15.65
-11.45
-15.18
-30.53
Other costs
-35.43
-24.2
-28.11
-40.55
In addition to the Mangalore order, GE Power recently obtained an order from NTPC worth ₹1.87 crore for supplying main turbine spares to the NTPC Talcher plant.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.