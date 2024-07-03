GE Power India Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
1,234
1,451.33
2,029.65
2,412.52
1,713.18
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,234
1,451.33
2,029.65
2,412.52
1,713.18
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
64.66
74.05
111.6
94.83
116.87
Total Income
1,298.66
1,525.38
2,141.25
2,507.35
1,830.05
Total Expenditure
1,429.5
1,671.37
2,197.6
2,346.21
1,599.56
PBIDT
-130.84
-145.99
-56.35
161.14
230.49
Interest
51.41
42.53
55.37
49
30.98
PBDT
-182.25
-188.52
-111.72
112.14
199.51
Depreciation
15.02
16.81
35.02
37.5
51.58
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
105.56
-36.96
20.2
78.2
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-197.27
-310.89
-109.78
54.44
69.73
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-197.27
-310.89
-109.78
54.44
69.73
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-5.19
-70.29
-19.99
15.51
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-197.27
-305.7
-39.49
74.43
54.22
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-29.34
-46.24
-16.33
8.1
10.37
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
67.23
67.23
67.23
67.23
67.23
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-10.6
-10.05
-2.77
6.67
13.45
PBDTM(%)
-14.76
-12.98
-5.5
4.64
11.64
PATM(%)
-15.98
-21.42
-5.4
2.25
4.07
In addition to the Mangalore order, GE Power recently obtained an order from NTPC worth ₹1.87 crore for supplying main turbine spares to the NTPC Talcher plant.Read More
