GE Power India Ltd Nine Monthly Results

345.9
(-2.73%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

1,234

1,451.33

2,029.65

2,412.52

1,713.18

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,234

1,451.33

2,029.65

2,412.52

1,713.18

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

64.66

74.05

111.6

94.83

116.87

Total Income

1,298.66

1,525.38

2,141.25

2,507.35

1,830.05

Total Expenditure

1,429.5

1,671.37

2,197.6

2,346.21

1,599.56

PBIDT

-130.84

-145.99

-56.35

161.14

230.49

Interest

51.41

42.53

55.37

49

30.98

PBDT

-182.25

-188.52

-111.72

112.14

199.51

Depreciation

15.02

16.81

35.02

37.5

51.58

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

105.56

-36.96

20.2

78.2

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-197.27

-310.89

-109.78

54.44

69.73

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-197.27

-310.89

-109.78

54.44

69.73

Extra-ordinary Items

0

-5.19

-70.29

-19.99

15.51

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-197.27

-305.7

-39.49

74.43

54.22

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-29.34

-46.24

-16.33

8.1

10.37

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

67.23

67.23

67.23

67.23

67.23

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-10.6

-10.05

-2.77

6.67

13.45

PBDTM(%)

-14.76

-12.98

-5.5

4.64

11.64

PATM(%)

-15.98

-21.42

-5.4

2.25

4.07

GE Power: Related NEWS

GE Power India Shares Surge on ₹7.7 Crore Mangalore Refinery Order

11 Jul 2024|03:20 PM

In addition to the Mangalore order, GE Power recently obtained an order from NTPC worth ₹1.87 crore for supplying main turbine spares to the NTPC Talcher plant.

Read More

