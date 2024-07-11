iifl-logo-icon 1
GE Power India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

349.5
(1.19%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:44:58 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,620.44

3,343.02

2,445.86

1,337.97

yoy growth (%)

-21.61

36.68

82.8

-32.88

Raw materials

-1,442.16

-2,000.77

-1,255.51

-262

As % of sales

55.03

59.84

51.33

19.58

Employee costs

-410.27

-382.79

-371.45

-408.55

As % of sales

15.65

11.45

15.18

30.53

Other costs

-928.37

-812.5

-687.72

-542.6

As % of sales (Other Cost)

35.42

24.3

28.11

40.55

Operating profit

-160.36

146.96

131.18

124.82

OPM

-6.11

4.39

5.36

9.32

Depreciation

-43.72

-50.06

-66.47

-50.8

Interest expense

-82.43

-67.22

-49.25

-23.73

Other income

138.26

101.67

125.22

134.68

Profit before tax

-148.25

131.35

140.68

184.97

Taxes

1.75

-28.22

-88.52

-15.71

Tax rate

-1.18

-21.48

-62.92

-8.49

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-146.5

103.13

52.16

169.26

Exceptional items

-145.21

-36.3

32.91

-142.7

Net profit

-291.71

66.83

85.07

26.56

yoy growth (%)

-536.49

-21.44

220.29

9,058.62

NPM

-11.13

1.99

3.47

1.98

GE Power : related Articles

GE Power India Shares Surge on ₹7.7 Crore Mangalore Refinery Order

GE Power India Shares Surge on ₹7.7 Crore Mangalore Refinery Order

11 Jul 2024|03:20 PM

In addition to the Mangalore order, GE Power recently obtained an order from NTPC worth ₹1.87 crore for supplying main turbine spares to the NTPC Talcher plant.

Read More

