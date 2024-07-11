Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,620.44
3,343.02
2,445.86
1,337.97
yoy growth (%)
-21.61
36.68
82.8
-32.88
Raw materials
-1,442.16
-2,000.77
-1,255.51
-262
As % of sales
55.03
59.84
51.33
19.58
Employee costs
-410.27
-382.79
-371.45
-408.55
As % of sales
15.65
11.45
15.18
30.53
Other costs
-928.37
-812.5
-687.72
-542.6
As % of sales (Other Cost)
35.42
24.3
28.11
40.55
Operating profit
-160.36
146.96
131.18
124.82
OPM
-6.11
4.39
5.36
9.32
Depreciation
-43.72
-50.06
-66.47
-50.8
Interest expense
-82.43
-67.22
-49.25
-23.73
Other income
138.26
101.67
125.22
134.68
Profit before tax
-148.25
131.35
140.68
184.97
Taxes
1.75
-28.22
-88.52
-15.71
Tax rate
-1.18
-21.48
-62.92
-8.49
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-146.5
103.13
52.16
169.26
Exceptional items
-145.21
-36.3
32.91
-142.7
Net profit
-291.71
66.83
85.07
26.56
yoy growth (%)
-536.49
-21.44
220.29
9,058.62
NPM
-11.13
1.99
3.47
1.98
In addition to the Mangalore order, GE Power recently obtained an order from NTPC worth ₹1.87 crore for supplying main turbine spares to the NTPC Talcher plant.Read More
