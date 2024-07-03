iifl-logo-icon 1
GE Power India Ltd Annually Results

338
(-2.28%)
Jan 9, 2025|02:49:55 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,038.67

1,795.81

2,620.44

3,343.02

2,445.86

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,038.67

1,795.81

2,620.44

3,343.02

2,445.86

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

94.4

91.21

141.23

102.48

157.84

Total Income

1,133.07

1,887.02

2,761.67

3,445.5

2,603.7

Total Expenditure

1,231.57

2,135.03

2,926.09

3,229.01

2,314.72

PBIDT

-98.5

-248.01

-164.42

216.49

288.98

Interest

57.95

60.73

82.43

67.22

49.25

PBDT

-156.45

-308.74

-246.85

149.27

239.73

Depreciation

14.88

22.53

43.72

50.06

66.47

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

109.31

-1.75

28.75

88.66

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-171.33

-440.58

-288.82

70.46

84.6

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-171.33

-440.58

-288.82

70.46

84.6

Extra-ordinary Items

-34.71

-7.16

-145.21

-25.78

16.07

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-136.62

-433.42

-143.61

96.24

68.53

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-25.48

-65.54

-42.96

10.48

12.58

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

10

20

Equity

67.23

67.23

67.23

67.23

67.23

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-9.48

-13.81

-6.27

6.47

11.81

PBDTM(%)

-15.06

-17.19

-9.42

4.46

9.8

PATM(%)

-16.49

-24.53

-11.02

2.1

3.45

GE Power India Shares Surge on ₹7.7 Crore Mangalore Refinery Order

11 Jul 2024|03:20 PM

In addition to the Mangalore order, GE Power recently obtained an order from NTPC worth ₹1.87 crore for supplying main turbine spares to the NTPC Talcher plant.

Read More

