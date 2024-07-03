GE Power India Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,038.67
1,795.81
2,620.44
3,343.02
2,445.86
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,038.67
1,795.81
2,620.44
3,343.02
2,445.86
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
94.4
91.21
141.23
102.48
157.84
Total Income
1,133.07
1,887.02
2,761.67
3,445.5
2,603.7
Total Expenditure
1,231.57
2,135.03
2,926.09
3,229.01
2,314.72
PBIDT
-98.5
-248.01
-164.42
216.49
288.98
Interest
57.95
60.73
82.43
67.22
49.25
PBDT
-156.45
-308.74
-246.85
149.27
239.73
Depreciation
14.88
22.53
43.72
50.06
66.47
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
109.31
-1.75
28.75
88.66
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-171.33
-440.58
-288.82
70.46
84.6
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-171.33
-440.58
-288.82
70.46
84.6
Extra-ordinary Items
-34.71
-7.16
-145.21
-25.78
16.07
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-136.62
-433.42
-143.61
96.24
68.53
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-25.48
-65.54
-42.96
10.48
12.58
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
10
20
Equity
67.23
67.23
67.23
67.23
67.23
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-9.48
-13.81
-6.27
6.47
11.81
PBDTM(%)
-15.06
-17.19
-9.42
4.46
9.8
PATM(%)
-16.49
-24.53
-11.02
2.1
3.45
In addition to the Mangalore order, GE Power recently obtained an order from NTPC worth ₹1.87 crore for supplying main turbine spares to the NTPC Talcher plant.Read More
