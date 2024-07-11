iifl-logo-icon 1
GE Power India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

345.4
(-6.27%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:09 PM

GE Power FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-148.25

131.35

140.68

184.97

Depreciation

-43.72

-50.06

-66.47

-50.8

Tax paid

1.75

-28.22

-88.52

-15.71

Working capital

-245.9

368.63

212.78

173.93

Other operating items

Operating

-436.12

421.7

198.47

292.39

Capital expenditure

-175.71

-4.74

56.47

-59.78

Free cash flow

-611.83

416.96

254.94

232.61

Equity raised

1,801.78

1,690.63

1,531.55

1,520.36

Investing

4.53

0

0

0

Financing

570.33

589.99

137.3

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

20.16

Net in cash

1,764.81

2,697.58

1,923.79

1,773.13

GE Power India Shares Surge on ₹7.7 Crore Mangalore Refinery Order

11 Jul 2024|03:20 PM

In addition to the Mangalore order, GE Power recently obtained an order from NTPC worth ₹1.87 crore for supplying main turbine spares to the NTPC Talcher plant.

Read More

