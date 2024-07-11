GE Power India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-148.25
131.35
140.68
184.97
Depreciation
-43.72
-50.06
-66.47
-50.8
Tax paid
1.75
-28.22
-88.52
-15.71
Working capital
-245.9
368.63
212.78
173.93
Other operating items
Operating
-436.12
421.7
198.47
292.39
Capital expenditure
-175.71
-4.74
56.47
-59.78
Free cash flow
-611.83
416.96
254.94
232.61
Equity raised
1,801.78
1,690.63
1,531.55
1,520.36
Investing
4.53
0
0
0
Financing
570.33
589.99
137.3
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
20.16
Net in cash
1,764.81
2,697.58
1,923.79
1,773.13
In addition to the Mangalore order, GE Power recently obtained an order from NTPC worth ₹1.87 crore for supplying main turbine spares to the NTPC Talcher plant.Read More
