GE Power India Ltd Balance Sheet

326.7
(-4.38%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:05 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

67.23

67.23

67.23

67.23

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-9.88

159.5

605.69

904.38

Net Worth

57.35

226.73

672.92

971.61

Minority Interest

Debt

162.66

359.13

387.64

452.69

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

52.01

0

Total Liabilities

220.01

585.86

1,112.57

1,424.3

Fixed Assets

101.13

110.89

135.4

285.03

Intangible Assets

Investments

7.2

7.2

7.2

2.67

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

161.8

109.79

Networking Capital

-39.71

245.61

626.45

807.11

Inventories

86.84

87.8

80.62

200.49

Inventory Days

11.22

21.89

Sundry Debtors

1,699.12

1,954.2

2,394.61

2,213.73

Debtor Days

333.54

241.7

Other Current Assets

523.61

475.72

545.25

961.65

Sundry Creditors

-719.95

-788.04

-1,039.01

-1,099.48

Creditor Days

144.72

120.04

Other Current Liabilities

-1,629.33

-1,484.06

-1,355.02

-1,469.28

Cash

151.39

222.15

181.72

219.7

Total Assets

220

585.86

1,112.57

1,424.3

GE Power : related Articles

GE Power India Shares Surge on ₹7.7 Crore Mangalore Refinery Order

GE Power India Shares Surge on ₹7.7 Crore Mangalore Refinery Order

11 Jul 2024|03:20 PM

In addition to the Mangalore order, GE Power recently obtained an order from NTPC worth ₹1.87 crore for supplying main turbine spares to the NTPC Talcher plant.

Read More

