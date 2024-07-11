GE Power India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
67.23
67.23
67.23
67.23
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-9.88
159.5
605.69
904.38
Net Worth
57.35
226.73
672.92
971.61
Minority Interest
Debt
162.66
359.13
387.64
452.69
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
52.01
0
Total Liabilities
220.01
585.86
1,112.57
1,424.3
Fixed Assets
101.13
110.89
135.4
285.03
Intangible Assets
Investments
7.2
7.2
7.2
2.67
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
161.8
109.79
Networking Capital
-39.71
245.61
626.45
807.11
Inventories
86.84
87.8
80.62
200.49
Inventory Days
11.22
21.89
Sundry Debtors
1,699.12
1,954.2
2,394.61
2,213.73
Debtor Days
333.54
241.7
Other Current Assets
523.61
475.72
545.25
961.65
Sundry Creditors
-719.95
-788.04
-1,039.01
-1,099.48
Creditor Days
144.72
120.04
Other Current Liabilities
-1,629.33
-1,484.06
-1,355.02
-1,469.28
Cash
151.39
222.15
181.72
219.7
Total Assets
220
585.86
1,112.57
1,424.3
In addition to the Mangalore order, GE Power recently obtained an order from NTPC worth ₹1.87 crore for supplying main turbine spares to the NTPC Talcher plant.Read More
