GE Power India Ltd Summary

GE Power India Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of ABB Alstom Power India Limited on September 02, 1992. The Company changed the name from ABB Alstom Power India Limited to Alstom Power India Limited in 2000. Again, the name of the Company changed to ALSTOM Projects India Limited in 2002 and to Alstom India Limited in June, 2012. Subsequently, the Company name was changed from Alstom India Limited to GE Power India Limited in August, 2016. The Company is engaged in the business of engineering, procurement, manufacturing, construction and servicing etc. of power plants and power equipment. In 2003, the company has bagged orders worth Rs.98 crores for the supply of steam turbines to Indian Aluminium for its Hirakud unit and the Lanco group, also in the same year APIL awarded a 430 M*NR contract by JSW Power Private Ltd group company of Jindal group for delivery of 100 MW Corex/Blast furnace gas fired boiler plant. Alstoms BODs approved the sale of industrial turbine business of the company in 2003. APIL had wins Rs. 5,000 million contract to build a power plant in Andhra Pradesh during the period of 2004, also in the same year, the company awarded a contract for modernization of 2 X 68 MW boilers by Renusagar Power Division of Hindalco Industries Ltd worth of 700 million and received an order valued at around Rs 10000 million (about 180 million Euros) to build a 469 MW combined cycle power plant for Gautami Power Ltd at Peddapuram, East Godavari District in the State of Andhra Pradesh. The partnership deal was made with BHEL during the year 2005, broadens the scope of cooperation between the two companies on coal-fired boilers. A major objective of this partnership comprises win the business in Indias supercritical programme, aimed at helping India to efficiently fulfill its power generation requirements. Also this partnership entails a technical assistance agreement (license) for product design, as well as an agreement defining the industrial scope of each of the partners for future boiler contracts. The Company also teamed up with Infosys in the same year of 2005, a global consulting and IT services firm, to set up an R&D centre at the Infosys campus in Bangalore. The R&D centre, which was created on the strength of a multi-year relationship between ALSTOM and Infosys, represents an investment in excess of Euro 30 million. In 2006, Alstom bagged orders worth Rs 2.08 billion for supply of boiler turbine package on a turnkey basis to Bokaro Power Supply Company and an export order worth USD 28.6 million for supply of heat recovery steam generators and equipment to SOHAR, Sultanate of Oman. Alstom has won a contract worth approximately Rs 1000 crores in June of the year 2007 with Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Ltd (GSECL) for the construction of the first Alstom GT26-based combined cycle power plant in India. Enhanced the capacity of power service in the same period of 2007 by the state-of-the-art new pedestals for high speed (up to 14000 RPM) to meet the stringent technical requirement of short peening for nuclear turbines. The High Courts of Delhi and Bombay sanctioned the Scheme of Amalgamation amongst ALSTOM Projects India Limited (Transferee Company) (presently known as ALSTOM India Limited), ALSTOM Holdings (India) Limited (Transferor Company) and their respective shareholders on 23 February 2012 and 31 March 2012, respectively. Pursuant to the Scheme sanctioned by the aforesaid High Courts, the Board of Directors of the company allotted 60,97,561 equity shares of Rs.10/- each to ALSTOM Holdings SA and extinguished 58,94,264 equity shares of Rs.10/- each held by the Transferor Company in the Transferee Company on 25 June 2012. Pursuant to the aforesaid Scheme of Amalgamation, the name of the company was changed from ALSTOM Projects India Limited to ALSTOM India Limited with effect from 6 June 2012.With the set-up of the companys first state-of-the-art facility for Power Automation and Controls, Alstom India Limited intensified its capability and capacity to deliver advanced global solutions locally. The facility started delivering its first set of projects from the third quarter of the financial year 2013.During the year financial year ended 31 March 2014, the total power projects ordered in India was ~14GW out of which ALSTOM India Limited participated in 8GW. This includes the electro mechanical package for the largest private hydropower project in India (Ratle) and supply of components for supercritical boilers to Suratgarh, Darlipalli, North Karanpura and Banharpali projects. During the year under review, the company won the first full scope turnkey limestone based Wet Flue Gas Desulfurization (WFGD) project in India, the first major hydropower project won in Georgia and the first runner repair order of Chhukha in Bhutan. During the year, the company received orders from BHEL to supply equipment for key supercritical boiler projects viz. North Karanpura, 3x660MW for NTPC, Darlipalli, 2x800MW for NTPC, Banharpali 2x660MW for Odisha Power Generation Corporation, Suratgarh, 2x660MW for Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam, Vindhyachal Super Thermal Power Plant, 1x500MW for NTPC, Neyveli New Thermal Power Project (NNTPP), 2x500MW.During the year under review, ALSTOM India Limited successfully completed the dispatch of seven coal mills for the 1x1000MW Tanjung Bin project in Malaysia. In renewable power generation sector, the company bagged the largest hydro project (850MW) ordered by any private company in India during the year.In hydropower segment, the company won some key projects viz. Ratle hydropower plant (850MW) by GVK Power and Infrastructure, 2x 89.3MW Shuakhevi hydropower plant located in Georgia, Pelton Runners for Chhukha Hydropower Plant. The company successfully commissioned the 110MW Chuzachen project in Sikkim for GATI Infrastructure Private Limited and 240MW Uri II project in Jammu & Kashmir for NHPC. The company achieved successful spinning of all four units of NHPCs Uri-II hydro-electric project (HEP) in record time.Due to its capability to grind high moisture lignite coal, ALSTOM India Limited received the order to supply 16 Beater Wheel Mills for the 2x500MW Neyveli Power Plant. It will be the first time that the static components of Beater Wheel mill will be manufactured at Alstoms Shahabad manufacturing facility.The company augmented the existing Power Automation and Control (PAC) business by signing a strategic alliance with a technology partner in the UK for Vibration Monitoring Systems. This technology unlocks significant value for power plant operators by monitoring of critical equipment including the main turbines and Balance of Plant equipment like Pumps, Compressors, Fans and Motors.The Board of Directors of ALSTOM India Limited in its meeting held on 15 January 2014 had accorded its approval, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the company and such other approvals, consents, permissions and sanctions as may be deemed necessary, to the sale and transfer by the company of its transportation systems undertaking to a group company, ALSTOM Transport India Limited (ALSTOM Transport), as a going concern on a slump sale basis, for a lump sum consideration without values being assigned to individual assets and liabilities, for a total consideration not less than Rs. 176.9 crores in cash, as enterprise value, subject to such adjustment for change in Net Asset Value excluding cash and debt (which was Rs. 60 crores as on 30 September 2013) and on such terms and conditions as may be required in this regard. The shareholders of the company had approved the sale of the Transport Undertaking to ALSTOM Transport by passing of a special resolution through postal ballot on 7 March 2014. Pursuant to and in consonance with the terms and conditions of the Agreement to Sell Business dated 6 March 2014 (Agreement), the sale and transfer of the Transport Undertaking to ALSTOM Transport, as a going concern on a slump sale basis, was completed on 31 March 2014.On 30 April 2014, General Electric Company (GE) and Alstom announced that GE had made a unilateral binding offer to acquire the Alstom Power and Grid business. Accordingly, a Public Announcement was made under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011 (SEBI (SAST) Regulations) for the Open Offer (the Offer) for acquisition of up to 17,479,143 (seventeen million four hundred and seventy nine thousand one hundred and forty three) fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each of ALSTOM India Limited (Company) representing 26% of the total paid-up equity share capital of the company from public shareholders. On 2 November 2015, an indirect acquisition of control of the company was done by GE.The aforesaid offer opened in January 2016 and completed in February 2016 and in terms of the said Offer, 13,789 (thirteen thousand seven hundred and eighty nine) fully paid-up equity shares of the company were tendered by public shareholders and the same were acquired by the acquirer. The shareholding in the company of the promoters, as a result increased to 68.58% from 68.56%.During the financial year ended 31 March 2016, ALSTOM Indias Boilers division achieved commercial operation of 2 x 800 MW Sri Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Thermal Power Station, Krishnapatnam, Unit 2 (APPDCL). The companys coal mills business vertical won an order from Doosan Power Systems India Pvt. Ltd. for the supply of coal pulverizers for 1 x 660 MW, Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd. - Harduaganj Project in the state of Uttar Pradesh.The companys Environmental Control Systems (ECS) business vertical won an order to supply Electrostatic Precipitators (ESP) for a 2 x 1000 MW Coal Fired Power Plant for Jimah East Power (JEP) at Jimah, Malaysia. The scope of work includes designing, engineering, manufacturing, inspecting, testing, packing, forwarding and delivering the ESP.The companys Power Services business vertical secured their biggest bulk order for the supply of spare drive turbine rotors and repair of drive turbine rotors for the 660 MW Dongfang make supercritical units at Adanis 4620 MW Mundra TPS in India. The business unit won an order from NTPC Ramagundam for steeple crack repair on LP rotor of 500 MW KWU Design Steam Turbine. This is among the biggest successes in the complex repair segment of KWU Design steam turbine in India. The business unit won and successfully completed the first major overhauling order for 600 MW Harbin steam turbine, based on technical edge, speed and responsiveness.The Board of Directors of ALSTOM India Limited in their meeting held on 6 June 2016 approved the dissolution of ALSTOM Boilers India Limited, an immaterial wholly owned subsidiary of the company, since it had not undertaken any operations.The name of the company was changed from ALSTOM India Limited to GE Power India Limited with effect from 5 August 2016, to reflect its name with that of the promoter group.During the year ended 31 March 2017, GE Power India successfully conducted Performance Guarantee (PG) tests on one 800 MW boiler for 2X800MW supercritical boilers at the Thermal Power Plant in Krishnapatnam, Andhra Pradesh and success achieved at all guaranteed parameters. The achievement is significant from the capacity point of view, as 800 MW is the highest ever boiler capacity managed by the GE-BHEL partnership in India.During the year under review, the company won its first export order of a full Boiler along with Auxiliaries for circulating Fluid Bed technology for customer TPSC for 150MW power plant at Cambodia. The companys coal mills business vertical won an order from NTPC Limited for supply of Grinding Elements for 3x200MW, Ramagundam Super thermal Power Station in the state of Telanga. It won an order from Arvos Energy India Private Ltd (formerly OAK Energy India Pvt. Ltd.) for supply of Coal Pulverizer for Pt. Pln (Persero), Bukit Asam, Indonesia. It also won an order from Doosan Power Systems India for 1x660MW Harduaganj project of UPRVUNL for 8 Mills in the state of Uttar Pradesh internally.The coal mills business vertical won a major order from GE Windsor (SPS) for supply of Coal Pulverizer for Hassyan Energy PJSC - 4x660 MW Clean Coal Power Plant, Dubai Electricity & Water Authority, Dubai.The companys Environmental Control Systems (ECS) business vertical won order from IFFCO Paradeep - 2 x 21MW Coal based Captive Power Plant, IFFCO Phulpur - 2 x 12.5MW coal based Captive Power Plant, Shree Cement - 1 x 9000 TPD Clinkerisation Unit, Shree Cement - 1 x 9000 TPD Clinkerisation Unit, Birla vikas Satna - 1 x 6500 TPD Clinkerisation Unit, TNPL - 1300 TDS Per Day (One of the largest Soda recovery boiler in India), TATA Power Jojobera - 67.5MW Coal Based Power Plant.The companys Power Services business vertical won retrofit project of 3x200MW Ansaldo Steam turbines for NTPC Ramagundam to improve efficiency and output. It won retrofit project of 2x74MW GE Steam Turbines for Hindalco Industries, Renusagar Power Station to improve heat rate. The business unit won and successfully commissioned onsite 1x68MW rotor rewind for Hindalco Industries immediately on rotor failure. The business unit supplied material for R&M project of 200MW/210MW Steam Turbines for Gujarat State Electricity Corporation (Ukai & Wanakbori Thermal Power Stations), and commissioned Ukai 200MW. The business unit completed supply of material for Steam Turbine retrofit project of 1x68MW for Hindalco Industries, Renusagar Power Station to improve output and heat rate vs current running.The companys Automation Controls business vertical was able to strengthen their position in power industry with some key customer wins. Some key deals won included supply and services of Distributed Control Systems, Turbine Generator Controls and Excitation systems for NTPC Telangana (2x800MW), Steam Turbine Controls for NTPC Ramagundam (3x200MW), and Excitation systems for Neyveli Lignite Ghatampur (3x660MW).The companys hydropower projects business vertical won an order from Solu Hydropower Pvt. Ltd. to provide two 41MW vertical Pelton units for the Lower Solu hydroelectric plant in Solukhumbu District, Nepal. It is the first time that GEs Hydro solutions in Vadodara, India, will provide hydro units to neighbour Nepal.During the year ended 31 March 2018, commercial operation declaration was achieved by GE Power India, in partnership with BHEL, for 800 MW Unit-2 at RPCL Yermaras, 660 MW Unit-3 at PPGLC Bara and 660 MW Unit-4 at Mouda. During the year under review, significant progress was made with regard to construction of 2x500 MW Tower Boiler at Neyvelli.During the year under review, GE Power Indias manufacturing shop at Durgapur, West Bengal, has first time designed & manufactured Condenser for 800 MW Telangana thermal power Project. This is a huge accomplishment for development of a new complex product for thermal power station.During the year under review, the company delivered 5 Mills for Unit-2 of Hassyan Energy PJSC - 4x660 MW Clean Coal Power Plant, Dubai Electricity & Water Authority, 8 Mills for 1x660 MW Harduaganj Project of UPRVUNL in the state of Uttar Pradesh., 3 Mills for Arvos Energy India Private Limited (formerly OAK Energy India Private Limited) for Pt. Pln (Persero), Bukit Asam, Indonesia and 2x660 MW Project in Karabiga, Turkey in operation under full load for last 5 months.During the year under review, performance test was conducted for ESP supplied for customers - RINL Vizag, GSECL Ukai, Vedanta Aluminium etc. The company successfully commissioned the first limestone-based WFGD (wet flue gas desulphurization) at NTPCs 500MW power plant at Vindhyachal, Madhya Pradesh. During the year under review, the company won a major order for 660 MW ESPs from Korean EPC Doosan Power Systems India for UPRVUNL Jawaharpur. The project includes Design & Engg, Manufacturing & Supply and TFA for Construction & Commissioning of 12 ESP units for 2x660 MW Coal Fired Power Plant. The company won a major order for 660 MW ESPs from Korean EPC Doosan Power Systems India for UPRVUNL Obra EPC bid. The project includes Design & Engg, Manufacturing & Supply and TFA for Construction & Commissioning of 12 ESP units for 2 x 660 MW Coal Fired Power Plant.During the year under review, the company won order from NTPC for Supply, Dismantling & Erection of PSH-IV, CSH & LPRH -II package for Barh Super Thermal Power Project, Stage I (3X660 MW). It also won another order from NTPC for Supply of Renovation & Retrofitting of Electro Static Precipitator Package for Feroze Gandhi Unchahar Thermal Power Project, Stage -II (2X210 MW) and commenced supply of material for the same. The company won order from HPGCL for revival and repair work of Electro Static Precipitator including supply of spare of 2X300 MW unit I & II, DCRTPP, Yamuna Nagar and supplied material for the same. The company won order from NTPC for Supply of Grinding Elements for Coal Mill 12E10 of Stage I.During the year under review, the company started supplies for retrofit project of 3X200MW Ansaldo Steam Turbines for NTPC Ramagundam to improve efficiency and output. The company successfully completed the major boiler upgrade at IFFCO Phulpur, Allahabad, increasing the operating steam pressure and temperature to meet the customer requirements, a first in India.During FY 2017-18, NTPC Mouda (2X660MW) Unit-4 and NTPC Solapur (2X660MW) Unit-1 thermal power station successfully achieved Trial Run & COD (Commercial Operation Date) with GEs Automation & Controls Plant Distributed Control System. The companys Automation and Controls business vertical was able to strengthen their position in power industry with some key customer wins. Some key deals won included supply and services of Turbine Generator Controls and Excitation systems for Obra (2X660 MW), Jawahapur (2X660 MW) and Excitation systems for Numaligarh Refinery.In hydropower projects, the company booked a contract with Navayuga Engineering Company Limited for twelve 80 MW vertical semi Kaplan units to be installed at the Polavaram Hydropower Plant, the largest in Southern India. The company booked a Service order from customer Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited with a scope of design, manufacturing and supply of five nos. fully forged Pelton runners with coating, for 4x100 MW Vishnuprayag project located in the Uttarakhand State of India.The company commissioned the Thac Mo 75 MW Hydropower Plant located in the Binh Phuoc Province of Vietnam. It has obtained the Provisional Acceptance Certificate from Hydro Power Management Board No. 6, a branch of Electricite du Vietnam (EVN). This followed the successful synchronization to the grid that had happened in July 2017, fully on schedule. The contract is the extension of the Thac Mo hydropower plant that supplies power to the national grid of EVN, covering the southern part of Vietnam.The company successfully synchronized the two Francis machines of 89 MW each to the grid, which is now ready to generate electricity. It was a critical event as it was the first Compact High speed Turbine of 89 MW with a speed of 600rpm and the site team of GE achieved the success in the presence of the customer. The Shuakhevi hydropower project is one of the largest foreign direct investment projects in Georgia to date.The Company has another reference at Sikkim state of India with 2x48.5 MW Tashiding project; as the team synchronized its two Francis machines at the Tashiding project site on 14 October 2017. The other three successful references being Chuzachen (2x55 MW Francis), Jorethang (2x48 MW Francis) and Dikchu (2x48 MW Francis). The machines of Tashiding project were made ready for wet commissioning within 9 months from pit handover and both the machines were synchronized within 24 hours. Customer issued the Operation Acceptance Certificate on 23 November 2017 (38 days from final synchronization) on achieving the Guaranteed Efficiency and Output successfully. Tashiding is the 2nd project being executed by the Company for the same customer first one being Jorethang HEP.On 2 May 2017, GE Energy Europe BV sold its entire shareholding of 13,789 equity shares of Rs 10/- each (equivalent to 0.02% of the paid up share capital) in to another existing promoter of the company i.e. ALSTOM India Tracking BV. On account of this transaction GE Energy Europe B.V ceased to be a promoter of GE Power India.During the year 2017, GE Power India placed Inter-Corporate Deposits (ICDs) upto Rs 2,000 million with GE Power Systems India Private Limited (formerly ALSTOM Bharat Forge India Private Limited), Rs 85 million with GE Renewable R&D India Private Limited and Rs 14 million with GE Power Boilers Services Limited.In FY18, the Company received a new order for Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) in the Rs.3088 million order of NTPCs Telangana. In addition, the order for the supply of Electrostatic Precipitator (ESP) units were received for the prestigious supercritical power projects of Obra (2x660 MW), Jawaharpur (2x660 MW) and Ghatampur (1x660MW); in Services and spares a contract of Rs.1944 million was received for NTPC Barh (Bihar) for pressure part metallurgy upgradation in three super critical 660 MW steam generators and an order for grinding sets for NTPCs Rihand plant for Rs 585 million.In FY 2018-19, the Company executed new orders from BHEL-GE partnership such as, 1x660 MW Coal Based Panki Super Critical thermal power Project with UPRVUNL at Uttar Pradesh, India. 3x800 MW Coal Based Patratu Super Critical Thermal Power Project at Jharkhand, India with PVUNL and 2x660MW Coal Based Udangudi Super Critical Thermal Power Project at Tamilnadu, India with TANGEDCOIn FY 2018-19, the Company completed manufacturing for 5 Mills for Unit-3 of Hassyan Energy PJSC - 4x660 MW Clean Coal Power Plant, Dubai Electricity & Water Authority, Dubai.The Company achieved 2x660 MW Suratgarh - First Unit Full Load completed in March 2019. 2x800 MW Gadarwara - U 1 : Full load trial run completed in November 2018. U 2: Chemical cleaning completed in January 2019. 3x660 MW Nabinagar - U 1 Synchronized in January 2019 and full load achieved in March 2019. 2x660 MW Banharpali - U 1 Coal Synchronization achieved in March 2019. 1x800 MW Wanakbori - Coal Synchronization achieved in March - 2019. 2x800 MW Darlipalli - U 1 Chemical cleaning completed in November 2018 and Steam Blowing in February 2019. U 2 Hydro Test Drainable done on December 2018. The Second Condenser for 660 MW Ghatampur thermal power Project from Durgapur factory, West Bengal completed in March, 2020. Manufacturing completed for 5 Mills for Unit-3 of Hassyan Energy PJSC - 4x660 MW Clean Coal Power Plant, Dubai Electricity & Water Authority, Dubai. NTPC Solapur (2X660MW) Unit 2 thermal power station achieved COD (Commercial Operation Date) with Steam Powers Power Automation & Controls Plant Distributed Control System.In 2021, the Company achieved 2X500 MW NNTPP, Tower Boilers Neyveli - Unit 2; 2X660 MW Suratgarh - Unit1 COD achieved; 1X800 MW, Wanakbori - PG test completed. Completed exporting mill components (Morroco, Maemoh, Tanjung) and indigenous mill project (KPCL-Yermaras). The Company bagged the first Semi Dry FGD from M/s Hindalco Industries Ltd. on one of the 150 MW power plant unit at their Aditya Aluminium Unit at Sambalpur, Odisha. Numaligarh Refinary Limited 2X34MW Plant commissioned in Dec. 2020; commissioned Adani Raipur Energen Limited 2X685 MW Thermal Power Plant completed in July, 2020. Chamera - II (3X100 MW) hydroelectric power project commissioned in December, 2020. In 2021-22, Company achieved a milestone by commissioning of 1 x 150 MW CEL II Sihanoukville, Cambodia PG Test; 3x660MW NTPC Nabinagar STPP - Unit 2; 2x660 MW Suratgarh Unit 2; 2X800 MW NTPC Darlipali STPP Unit 2; 2X800 MW NTPC Gadarwara STPP - Unit 2. 2 x 660 MW Maitree Bangladesh - Unit 1 Non Drainable hydrotest completed; 3x660 MW NTPC Nabinagar STPP - Unit 3 -, Boiler full load and trial run completed; 2x800MW NTPC Telangana STPP - Onsite Shot peening of Final SH coil completed; 1x660 MW Panki - Drainable hydro test completed; 3x800MW PVUNL Patratu STPP - Pressure part erection in progress. 2 x 660 MW Maitree Bangladesh - Unit 1 Non Drainable hydrotest completed.In 2023, the 180MW Bajoli Holi project located at Himachal Pradesh commissioned. The 2nd giant Rotor in the pit for Unit 2 was installed at Subansiri project. First 2 units of Tidong project of 50MW started its dry commissioning activities in Himachal Pradesh. The Companys Tehri Project team lowered and installed the first runner of the variable speed reversible pump turbine for the project on 22nd July 22. The Company achieved a milestone on 27th December 2022, when it lowered the first 490T Rotor for its 4 x 250 MW Tehri PSP Project in Uttarakhand, India. It assembled the entire MIV in service bay and lowered the first MIV weighing 434 MT (inclusive lifting accessories) safely, at its foundation in the pit, between the spiral case and penstock. Angats first unit was handed over to the customer on 25th March 23 after successful rehabilitation works on the auxiliary unit three. The Company upgraded the turbine and generator of this unit and put it back into operation. The Company supported the customer through effective solutions & commissioned the auxiliary unit 3 without total plant shutdown. The Main Inlet Valves (MIVs) of Dulhasti Project Unit 3 started in August22. The first five Nozzles of Tala project, were installed at site leading the project into generation.In 2024, the Company commissioned Generator Health and Monitoring (GHM) System at NTPC Ramagundam, unit 2 thereby supporting cost-effective, condition-based generator maintenance strategy for increasing plants availability and reliability. It completed retrofit project for supply of AVR and GPR for GTG-2 at NFL Vijaipur of industrial segment; completed PSS (Power System Stabilizer) tuning/optimization for RKM Powergen and TAQA Neyveli projects in India; Completed the Performance & Guarantee (PG) test of DCS system for NTPC Solapur Station C&I project; commissioned the Generator Control Panel (GCP) at unit 3, NEEPCO wherein the unit has been brought back to operation after major overhaul and long shutdown. f Completed factory acceptance test and dispatch of AVR & GPR for NFL-Vijaypur project. 16 Mills supply completed for NTPC Rihnad. Supply of Journal shaft and bowl hub assembly part for PAITON Power plant.