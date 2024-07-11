iifl-logo-icon 1
GE Power India Ltd Board Meeting

314.25
(-1.41%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:08 PM

GE Power CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting6 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results As per enclosed file (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/11/2024)
Board Meeting21 Aug 202421 Aug 2024
As per enclosed file
Board Meeting9 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
GE Power India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per enclosed letter As per enclosed letter (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/08/2024)
Board Meeting3 Jun 20243 Jun 2024
As per enclosed file
Board Meeting22 May 202415 May 2024
GE Power India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting After reviewing the Annual financial Statements of the Company for FY 2023-24, the Board did not recommend any dividend for the year. As per enclosed file (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
GE Power India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per the enclosed letter As per enclosed file (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.02.2024)

GE Power: Related News

GE Power India Shares Surge on ₹7.7 Crore Mangalore Refinery Order

GE Power India Shares Surge on ₹7.7 Crore Mangalore Refinery Order

11 Jul 2024|03:20 PM

In addition to the Mangalore order, GE Power recently obtained an order from NTPC worth ₹1.87 crore for supplying main turbine spares to the NTPC Talcher plant.

