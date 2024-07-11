|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|6 Nov 2024
|29 Oct 2024
|Quarterly Results As per enclosed file (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|21 Aug 2024
|21 Aug 2024
|As per enclosed file
|Board Meeting
|9 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|GE Power India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per enclosed letter As per enclosed letter (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 Jun 2024
|3 Jun 2024
|As per enclosed file
|Board Meeting
|22 May 2024
|15 May 2024
|GE Power India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting After reviewing the Annual financial Statements of the Company for FY 2023-24, the Board did not recommend any dividend for the year. As per enclosed file (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|GE Power India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per the enclosed letter As per enclosed file (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.02.2024)
In addition to the Mangalore order, GE Power recently obtained an order from NTPC worth ₹1.87 crore for supplying main turbine spares to the NTPC Talcher plant.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.